The reigning VFL premier will have a new coach next season

Alex Johnson at the Western Bulldogs in 2023. Picture: westernbulldogs.com.au

WESTERN Bulldogs development coach Alex Johnson will step up as Footscray coach in 2026, replacing the departing Stewart Edge.

Johnson joined the football department at Whitten Oval at the end of 2023, five years after his time at Sydney came to a cruel end due to five anterior cruciate ligament tears.

The 33-year-old become a premiership player in 2012 at the age of 20 but didn’t play again at AFL level for 2136 days and only added two games after that famous Grand Final appearance.

Johnson has quickly made a mark at the Bulldogs and aspires to be a senior coach down the track.

Footscray won the 2025 VFL Grand Final against Southport after finishing a game clear on top of the ladder at the end of the home and away season.

Stewart Edge holds up the VFL premiership cup after Footscray's win over Southport in 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Edge exits the Western Bulldogs after more than a decade in development and coaching Footscray.

After being involved in the 2014 and 2016 VFL premierships, Edge was appointed Footscray coach in 2021 and ended his time at the kennel with another flag in September.

Footscray assistant coach Anthony Barry has been promoted to Luke Beveridge’s coaching panel as a development coach.

Barry played in the 2016 VFL premiership with Footscray after being signed in 2014.

The Western Bulldogs signed Brisbane champion midfielder Luke Power as head of development in September.

Power coached Carlton in the VFL in 2025 and was also head of development at Princes Park across his four years at the Blues.