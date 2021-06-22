THE LATEST on Collingwood gun Taylor Adams, Fremantle skipper Nat Fyfe, Geelong star Mitch Duncan and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 14.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Groin 6 weeks Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season Tom Lynch Toe 3-4 weeks Wayne Milera Knee Season Lachlan Murphy Ankle 2-3 weeks Daniel Talia Foot TBC Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

The best news for the Crows coming off their bye is the return of Luke Brown from an achilles injury. Murphy is also exceeding expectations after ankle surgery and should be back a week sooner than initially expected. Crouch has also resumed running following groin surgery, but is still another six weeks away from playing again. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Groin TBC Jarrod Berry Groin Test Cam Ellis-Yolmen Achilles Test Darcy Gardiner Shoulder 10 weeks Ryan Lester Hamstring 2-3 weeks Harry Sharp Ankle 7 weeks Ely Smith Ankle 2-4 weeks Cam Rayner Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

It was hoped Berry and Ellis-Yolmen would return through the VFL last week, but a slight delay for both means they should come back this weekend. Berry has missed considerable time with a groin problem, but ran well at Tuesday's training session. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Levi Casboult Suspension Round 16 David Cuningham Knee Season Charlie Curnow Knee 4-6 weeks Michael Gibbons Hamstring Test Caleb Marchbank Knee Season Oscar McDonald Back 2-4 weeks Mitch McGovern Hamstring 1-3 weeks Alex Mirkov Knee 3-4 weeks Luke Parks Back Test Sam Philp Groin Season Lachie Plowman Knee 1 week Will Setterfield Hand 2-3 weeks Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

The Blues should have Gibbons available for selection this week, but Plowman will miss again while Setterfield is still another fortnight away. Parks hurt his back in Saturday night's defeat to the Giants and will have to undergo a fitness test later this week, while new mid-season recruit Mirkov went down with a knee injury in the VFL and will miss the next month. Curnow is around six weeks away from a comeback after two years out of the game, while McGovern is also closing on a return. But Casboult is suspended for this weekend's fixtures after picking up a ban in the VFL. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Knee Test Aiden Begg Shoulder Season Tyler Brown Shoulder Season Levi Greenwood Concussion TBC Jeremy Howe Hamstring 5-6 weeks Reef McInnes Ankle 3-5 weeks Darcy Moore Knee Season Nathan Murphy Corked quad Test Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

The Pies have declared Brodie Grundy fit to return from the neck injury he sustained against Geelong in round 11. Adams, however, is still facing a fitness test in order to prove he's over the knee injury he sustained against Port Adelaide in round 10. Murphy is still a test but appeared to be moving freely at training on Tuesday morning. Moore will be in a brace for at least the next six weeks meaning he's all but certain to miss the remainder of the season. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Knee Indefinite Jye Caldwell Hamstring 6-8 weeks Dylan Clarke Ankle TBC Aaron Francis Mental health TBC Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Andrew McGrath Knee 6-10 weeks Irving Mosquito Knee Indefinite Dylan Shiel Knee 1-2 weeks Will Snelling Thumb 1-2 weeks Alec Waterman Calf Test David Zaharakis Hamstring Test Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

Zaharakis and Waterman are likely to be available for Saturday night's meeting with Melbourne after their minor soft-tissue concerns ruled them out of last week. Snelling, meanwhile, remains a week or two off his return from his thumb injury. Shiel is progressing well and likely to return in coming weeks. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Shoulder Season Brennan Cox Hamstring Season Michael Frederick Ankle 6-7 weeks Nat Fyfe Shoulder Test Joel Hamling Ankle TBC Stephen Hill Hamstring 3-4 weeks Ethan Hughes Shoulder 2-3 weeks Griffin Logue Concussion Test Sam Sturt Knee Season Sam Switkowski Hamstring Test Matt Taberner Ankle Test Hayden Young Hamstring 1 week Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

Fyfe is regaining range and strength in his dislocated right shoulder and will train with the main group on Wednesday with contact. Taberner and Logue should play against Collingwood after being given extra time to recover over the bye. The Dockers have put Brennan Cox on ice with a hamstring tendon injury, while Hayden Young is recovering quickly and could play in round 16. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mitch Duncan Knee 8-12 weeks Tom Hawkins Neck Test Lachie Henderson Hip Test Sam Simpson Quad TBC Cooper Stephens Ankle Indefinite Cameron Taheny Adductor TBC Paul Tsapatolis Thumb TBC Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

Duncan has avoided surgery but will likely miss the rest of the home and away season with his high-grade PCL injury. Hawkins should be right to face the Lions off the six-day break, however will still need to be monitored after his neck injury sustained in the final term against the Western Bulldogs. Henderson is all but certain to return after he was a late out against the Dogs. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee Season Sam Collins Ankle 1 week Matt Conroy Knee Season Rhys Nicholls Back Indefinite David Swallow Concussion 1 week Rory Thompson Knee Season Lachie Weller Hamstring TBC Jarrod Witts Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

The Suns lost a couple of players in Saturday's loss against Port Adelaide, with Swallow and Weller both set to miss at least a match. In better news, No.7 draft pick Elijah Hollands got through his first game in almost 16 months when he helped the VFL team to a win after overcoming an ACL injury. Collins will be given at least another week to overcome an ankle problem. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Stephen Coniglio Ankle 1 week Bobby Hill Ankle Test Jesse Hogan Calf 1 week Tom Hutchesson Calf 2-3 weeks Lachlan Keeffe Knee Season Josh Kelly Ankle Test Braydon Preuss Pectoral 10-14 weeks Conor Stone Hamstring Test Sam Taylor Ankle 2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

Kelly and Hill each rolled an ankle in the first term against Carlton but were strapped up and able to play out the match. They both have swelling around the ankle and will be managed through the week, then need to pass a fitness test to play Hawthorn on Sunday. Brent Daniels is available after recovering from his second hamstring strain this year. Shane Mumford is also available after missing last week with a back injury. Captain Coniglio and prized recruit Hogan are both nearing a return and have started to join in the main training sessions. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Gunston Back TBC Mitch Lewis Concussion Test Harry Morrison Hamstring 5-6 weeks Seamus Mitchell Ankle 1 week James Sicily Knee Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

The Hawks have now put a timeline on Morrison's hamstring injury, with the young forward facing up to six weeks on the sidelines, and more is expected to be known about Gunston's possible return next week. Lewis is now a test after missing two weeks with concussion after a boxing bout gone awry, while draftee Mitchell is closing in on a return. Ned Reeves (ankle) played in the VFL over the weekend, while Kyle Hartigan and James Worpel have completed their suspensions. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Knee Season Bailey Laurie Eye Test Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Deakyn Smith Ankle Test Joel Smith Knee Test Adam Tomlinson Knee Season Jack Viney Toe Test Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

The Demons will be bolstered by Viney's return this week, while Laurie, Deakyn Smith and Joel Smith will also make their comebacks through the VFL after long stints on the sidelines. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Anderson Ankle 2-3 weeks Aidan Bonar Ankle 4-6 weeks Charlie Comben Leg 4-6 weeks Aidan Corr Toe Indefinite Taylor Garner Ankle Test Matt McGuinness Foot Test Flynn Perez Knee Season Jared Polec Hamstring 2-4 weeks Phoenix Spicer Hamstring TBC Dom Tyson Calf TBC Will Walker Thumb TBC Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are hopeful Garner could return this week, while Kyron Hayden is also on the cusp of a comeback after playing in the VFL last weekend following a hamstring injury. In more positive news, Comben finally has a return date after sustaining his long-term tibial stress fracture injury over the summer. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Burgoyne Hamstring TBC Zak Butters Ankle TBC Tom Clurey Jaw 1 week Xavier Duursma Knee 1-2 weeks Orazio Fantasia Knee 2-3 weeks Lachie Jones Hamstring 4-5 weeks Robbie Gray Neck 8 weeks Jackson Mead Spleen Assess Tom Rockliff DVT TBC Taj Schofield Hamstring TBC Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

Gray underwent surgery on Monday after tearing the medial ligament in his left knee. Scans will determine the extent of Schofield's hamstring injury, which he suffered in the SANFL. Butters is back running but the Power are reluctant to put a timeframe on his return. Fantasia has been expected to become available this week but his timeframe to return has been pushed out. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Astbury Achilles Test Tom Lynch Knee 1-2 weeks Toby Nankervis Knee 2-4 weeks Dion Prestia Hamstring Test Ivan Soldo Knee Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

The Tigers are set to regain both Astbury and Prestia for their match against St Kilda. Pat Naish (hamstring) played in the VFL over the weekend, while Lynch is closing in on a return. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bytel Concussion 1-2 weeks Jake Carlisle Back Season Hunter Clark Jaw 6-8 weeks James Frawley Shoulder Test Jarryn Geary Shoulder TBC Jade Gresham Achilles Season Dan Hannebery Calf TBC Zak Jones Quad 2-3 weeks Dean Kent Concussion TBC Max King Back Test Rowan Marshall Foot Test Daniel McKenzie Calf Test Shaun McKernan Toe Test Ben Paton Broken leg Season Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

Marshall is pushing to play against Richmond after a strong recent training block off a foot injury that has kept him out of the side since round nine. Geary has had shoulder surgery this week that is likely to sideline him for the remainder of the season, while Bytel was concussed at training on Monday and will miss at least one game. Jones is still at least a fortnight away, while Frawley, McKernan and McKenzie could return. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Braeden Campbell Shin 2-3 weeks Errol Gulden Foot 1-2 weeks Will Hayward Concussion Test Lewis Melican Hamstring 2-3 weeks Sam Naismith ACL Indefinite Sam Reid Calf 2-3 weeks Chad Warner Shin 1-2 weeks Sam Wicks Suspension 1 week Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

Campbell, Gulden and Warner are being held back to give them more time to recover from soreness related to stress reactions. Hayward was subbed out with concussion against Hawthorn but might not miss a match as he had the bye period to recover, however, Wicks will miss the clash with Port Adelaide after being suspended for a high bump. Luckless ruckman Naismith has been sidelined indefinitely after a graft in his knee that followed an ACL injury last year was found to have failed. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brendon Ah Chee Calf Test Jarrod Cameron Ankle TBC Will Collins Hamstring Test Ben Johnson Hamstring 1 week Tim Kelly Knee Test Jeremy McGovern Knee Test Jack Petruccelle Hamstring Test Willie Rioli Suspension August 20 Brad Sheppard Concussion Test Daniel Venables Concussion TBC Connor West Ankle 1-2 weeks Isiah Winder Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

A host of gun players are set to return if they can get through main training on Thursday, with Kelly, Sheppard and McGovern facing tests and Luke Shuey cleared now after returning through the WAFL. All trained with the main group on Tuesday and appear likely to face the Western Bulldogs, slashing the Eagles' injury list as they prepare for the run to finals. Mid-season recruits Collins and West each suffered minor setbacks, with West spraining an ankle and Collins suffering a hamstring strain. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Louis Butler Groin Test Josh Dunkley Shoulder 4-5 weeks Stefan Martin AC joint Test Aaron Naughton Ribs Test Lin Jong Hamstring 4 weeks Adam Treloar Ankle 5-7 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Knee 4-6 weeks Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

Dunkley is aiming for a return in round 18 from his shoulder surgery, while teammate Treloar remains a couple of weeks behind with his ankle injury. Martin is set to play VFL this week, while Naughton is expected to be available for the Bulldogs' clash with West Coast on Sunday. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list