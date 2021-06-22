THE LATEST on Collingwood gun Taylor Adams, Fremantle skipper Nat Fyfe, Geelong star Mitch Duncan and more.
Check out your club's injury updates below after round 14.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Crouch
|Groin
|6 weeks
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Toe
|3-4 weeks
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Lachlan Murphy
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Daniel Talia
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, June 22
Early prognosis
The best news for the Crows coming off their bye is the return of Luke Brown from an achilles injury. Murphy is also exceeding expectations after ankle surgery and should be back a week sooner than initially expected. Crouch has also resumed running following groin surgery, but is still another six weeks away from playing again. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Groin
|TBC
|Jarrod Berry
|Groin
|Test
|Cam Ellis-Yolmen
|Achilles
|Test
|Darcy Gardiner
|Shoulder
|10 weeks
|Ryan Lester
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Harry Sharp
|Ankle
|7 weeks
|Ely Smith
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, June 22
Early prognosis
It was hoped Berry and Ellis-Yolmen would return through the VFL last week, but a slight delay for both means they should come back this weekend. Berry has missed considerable time with a groin problem, but ran well at Tuesday's training session. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Levi Casboult
|Suspension
|Round 16
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|Season
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Michael Gibbons
|Hamstring
|Test
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|2-4 weeks
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Alex Mirkov
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Luke Parks
|Back
|Test
|Sam Philp
|Groin
|Season
|Lachie Plowman
|Knee
|1 week
|Will Setterfield
|Hand
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, June 22
Early prognosis
The Blues should have Gibbons available for selection this week, but Plowman will miss again while Setterfield is still another fortnight away. Parks hurt his back in Saturday night's defeat to the Giants and will have to undergo a fitness test later this week, while new mid-season recruit Mirkov went down with a knee injury in the VFL and will miss the next month. Curnow is around six weeks away from a comeback after two years out of the game, while McGovern is also closing on a return. But Casboult is suspended for this weekend's fixtures after picking up a ban in the VFL. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Knee
|Test
|Aiden Begg
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tyler Brown
|Shoulder
|Season
|Levi Greenwood
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jeremy Howe
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|Reef McInnes
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Darcy Moore
|Knee
|Season
|Nathan Murphy
|Corked quad
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, June 22
Early prognosis
The Pies have declared Brodie Grundy fit to return from the neck injury he sustained against Geelong in round 11. Adams, however, is still facing a fitness test in order to prove he's over the knee injury he sustained against Port Adelaide in round 10. Murphy is still a test but appeared to be moving freely at training on Tuesday morning. Moore will be in a brace for at least the next six weeks meaning he's all but certain to miss the remainder of the season. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Dylan Clarke
|Ankle
|TBC
|Aaron Francis
|Mental health
|TBC
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Andrew McGrath
|Knee
|6-10 weeks
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Dylan Shiel
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Will Snelling
|Thumb
|1-2 weeks
|Alec Waterman
|Calf
|Test
|David Zaharakis
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, June 22
Early prognosis
Zaharakis and Waterman are likely to be available for Saturday night's meeting with Melbourne after their minor soft-tissue concerns ruled them out of last week. Snelling, meanwhile, remains a week or two off his return from his thumb injury. Shiel is progressing well and likely to return in coming weeks. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Heath Chapman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|Season
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|6-7 weeks
|Nat Fyfe
|Shoulder
|Test
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|TBC
|Stephen Hill
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Ethan Hughes
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Griffin Logue
|Concussion
|Test
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Switkowski
|Hamstring
|Test
|Matt Taberner
|Ankle
|Test
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: Tuesday, June 22
Early prognosis
Fyfe is regaining range and strength in his dislocated right shoulder and will train with the main group on Wednesday with contact. Taberner and Logue should play against Collingwood after being given extra time to recover over the bye. The Dockers have put Brennan Cox on ice with a hamstring tendon injury, while Hayden Young is recovering quickly and could play in round 16. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mitch Duncan
|Knee
|8-12 weeks
|Tom Hawkins
|Neck
|Test
|Lachie Henderson
|Hip
|Test
|Sam Simpson
|Quad
|TBC
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Cameron Taheny
|Adductor
|TBC
|Paul Tsapatolis
|Thumb
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, June 22
Early prognosis
Duncan has avoided surgery but will likely miss the rest of the home and away season with his high-grade PCL injury. Hawkins should be right to face the Lions off the six-day break, however will still need to be monitored after his neck injury sustained in the final term against the Western Bulldogs. Henderson is all but certain to return after he was a late out against the Dogs. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Collins
|Ankle
|1 week
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Rhys Nicholls
|Back
|Indefinite
|David Swallow
|Concussion
|1 week
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Weller
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jarrod Witts
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, June 22
Early prognosis
The Suns lost a couple of players in Saturday's loss against Port Adelaide, with Swallow and Weller both set to miss at least a match. In better news, No.7 draft pick Elijah Hollands got through his first game in almost 16 months when he helped the VFL team to a win after overcoming an ACL injury. Collins will be given at least another week to overcome an ankle problem. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Stephen Coniglio
|Ankle
|1 week
|Bobby Hill
|Ankle
|Test
|Jesse Hogan
|Calf
|1 week
|Tom Hutchesson
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Lachlan Keeffe
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Kelly
|Ankle
|Test
|Braydon Preuss
|Pectoral
|10-14 weeks
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Taylor
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, June 22
Early prognosis
Kelly and Hill each rolled an ankle in the first term against Carlton but were strapped up and able to play out the match. They both have swelling around the ankle and will be managed through the week, then need to pass a fitness test to play Hawthorn on Sunday. Brent Daniels is available after recovering from his second hamstring strain this year. Shane Mumford is also available after missing last week with a back injury. Captain Coniglio and prized recruit Hogan are both nearing a return and have started to join in the main training sessions. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|TBC
|Mitch Lewis
|Concussion
|Test
|Harry Morrison
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|1 week
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, June 22
Early prognosis
The Hawks have now put a timeline on Morrison's hamstring injury, with the young forward facing up to six weeks on the sidelines, and more is expected to be known about Gunston's possible return next week. Lewis is now a test after missing two weeks with concussion after a boxing bout gone awry, while draftee Mitchell is closing in on a return. Ned Reeves (ankle) played in the VFL over the weekend, while Kyle Hartigan and James Worpel have completed their suspensions. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Bailey Laurie
|Eye
|Test
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Deakyn Smith
|Ankle
|Test
|Joel Smith
|Knee
|Test
|Adam Tomlinson
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Viney
|Toe
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, June 22
Early prognosis
The Demons will be bolstered by Viney's return this week, while Laurie, Deakyn Smith and Joel Smith will also make their comebacks through the VFL after long stints on the sidelines. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Anderson
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Aidan Bonar
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|4-6 weeks
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|Indefinite
|Taylor Garner
|Ankle
|Test
|Matt McGuinness
|Foot
|Test
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Jared Polec
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Dom Tyson
|Calf
|TBC
|Will Walker
|Thumb
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, June 22
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos are hopeful Garner could return this week, while Kyron Hayden is also on the cusp of a comeback after playing in the VFL last weekend following a hamstring injury. In more positive news, Comben finally has a return date after sustaining his long-term tibial stress fracture injury over the summer. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Burgoyne
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Zak Butters
|Ankle
|TBC
|Tom Clurey
|Jaw
|1 week
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Lachie Jones
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Robbie Gray
|Neck
|8 weeks
|Jackson Mead
|Spleen
|Assess
|Tom Rockliff
|DVT
|TBC
|Taj Schofield
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, June 22
Early prognosis
Gray underwent surgery on Monday after tearing the medial ligament in his left knee. Scans will determine the extent of Schofield's hamstring injury, which he suffered in the SANFL. Butters is back running but the Power are reluctant to put a timeframe on his return. Fantasia has been expected to become available this week but his timeframe to return has been pushed out. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Astbury
|Achilles
|Test
|Tom Lynch
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Toby Nankervis
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, June 22
Early prognosis
The Tigers are set to regain both Astbury and Prestia for their match against St Kilda. Pat Naish (hamstring) played in the VFL over the weekend, while Lynch is closing in on a return. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bytel
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Jake Carlisle
|Back
|Season
|Hunter Clark
|Jaw
|6-8 weeks
|James Frawley
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jarryn Geary
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Jade Gresham
|Achilles
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|TBC
|Zak Jones
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Dean Kent
|Concussion
|TBC
|Max King
|Back
|Test
|Rowan Marshall
|Foot
|Test
|Daniel McKenzie
|Calf
|Test
|Shaun McKernan
|Toe
|Test
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, June 22
Early prognosis
Marshall is pushing to play against Richmond after a strong recent training block off a foot injury that has kept him out of the side since round nine. Geary has had shoulder surgery this week that is likely to sideline him for the remainder of the season, while Bytel was concussed at training on Monday and will miss at least one game. Jones is still at least a fortnight away, while Frawley, McKernan and McKenzie could return. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Braeden Campbell
|Shin
|2-3 weeks
|Errol Gulden
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Will Hayward
|Concussion
|Test
|Lewis Melican
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Indefinite
|Sam Reid
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Chad Warner
|Shin
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Wicks
|Suspension
|1 week
|Updated: Tuesday, June 22
Early prognosis
Campbell, Gulden and Warner are being held back to give them more time to recover from soreness related to stress reactions. Hayward was subbed out with concussion against Hawthorn but might not miss a match as he had the bye period to recover, however, Wicks will miss the clash with Port Adelaide after being suspended for a high bump. Luckless ruckman Naismith has been sidelined indefinitely after a graft in his knee that followed an ACL injury last year was found to have failed. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brendon Ah Chee
|Calf
|Test
|Jarrod Cameron
|Ankle
|TBC
|Will Collins
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ben Johnson
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Tim Kelly
|Knee
|Test
|Jeremy McGovern
|Knee
|Test
|Jack Petruccelle
|Hamstring
|Test
|Willie Rioli
|Suspension
|August 20
|Brad Sheppard
|Concussion
|Test
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|TBC
|Connor West
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Isiah Winder
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, June 22
Early prognosis
A host of gun players are set to return if they can get through main training on Thursday, with Kelly, Sheppard and McGovern facing tests and Luke Shuey cleared now after returning through the WAFL. All trained with the main group on Tuesday and appear likely to face the Western Bulldogs, slashing the Eagles' injury list as they prepare for the run to finals. Mid-season recruits Collins and West each suffered minor setbacks, with West spraining an ankle and Collins suffering a hamstring strain. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Louis Butler
|Groin
|Test
|Josh Dunkley
|Shoulder
|4-5 weeks
|Stefan Martin
|AC joint
|Test
|Aaron Naughton
|Ribs
|Test
|Lin Jong
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Adam Treloar
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, June 22
Early prognosis
Dunkley is aiming for a return in round 18 from his shoulder surgery, while teammate Treloar remains a couple of weeks behind with his ankle injury. Martin is set to play VFL this week, while Naughton is expected to be available for the Bulldogs' clash with West Coast on Sunday. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list