THE LATEST on Collingwood gun Taylor Adams, Fremantle skipper Nat Fyfe, Geelong star Mitch Duncan and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 14.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Crouch  Groin  6 weeks
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Lynch  Toe  3-4 weeks
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Lachlan Murphy  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Daniel Talia  Foot  TBC
 Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

The best news for the Crows coming off their bye is the return of Luke Brown from an achilles injury. Murphy is also exceeding expectations after ankle surgery and should be back a week sooner than initially expected. Crouch has also resumed running following groin surgery, but is still another six weeks away from playing again. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Groin  TBC
 Jarrod Berry  Groin  Test
 Cam Ellis-Yolmen  Achilles  Test
 Darcy Gardiner  Shoulder  10 weeks
 Ryan Lester  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Harry Sharp  Ankle  7 weeks
 Ely Smith  Ankle  2-4 weeks
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

It was hoped Berry and Ellis-Yolmen would return through the VFL last week, but a slight delay for both means they should come back this weekend. Berry has missed considerable time with a groin problem, but ran well at Tuesday's training session. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Levi Casboult  Suspension  Round 16
 David Cuningham  Knee  Season
 Charlie Curnow  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Michael Gibbons  Hamstring  Test
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Season
 Oscar McDonald  Back  2-4 weeks
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Alex Mirkov  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Luke Parks  Back  Test
 Sam Philp  Groin  Season
 Lachie Plowman  Knee  1 week
 Will Setterfield  Hand  2-3 weeks
 Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

The Blues should have Gibbons available for selection this week, but Plowman will miss again while Setterfield is still another fortnight away. Parks hurt his back in Saturday night's defeat to the Giants and will have to undergo a fitness test later this week, while new mid-season recruit Mirkov went down with a knee injury in the VFL and will miss the next month. Curnow is around six weeks away from a comeback after two years out of the game, while McGovern is also closing on a return. But Casboult is suspended for this weekend's fixtures after picking up a ban in the VFL. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Taylor Adams  Knee  Test
 Aiden Begg  Shoulder  Season
 Tyler Brown  Shoulder  Season
 Levi Greenwood  Concussion  TBC
 Jeremy Howe  Hamstring  5-6 weeks
 Reef McInnes  Ankle  3-5 weeks
 Darcy Moore  Knee  Season
 Nathan Murphy  Corked quad  Test
Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

The Pies have declared Brodie Grundy fit to return from the neck injury he sustained against Geelong in round 11. Adams, however, is still facing a fitness test in order to prove he's over the knee injury he sustained against Port Adelaide in round 10. Murphy is still a test but appeared to be moving freely at training on Tuesday morning. Moore will be in a brace for at least the next six weeks meaning he's all but certain to miss the remainder of the season. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaine Baldwin  Knee  Indefinite
 Jye Caldwell  Hamstring   6-8 weeks
 Dylan Clarke  Ankle  TBC
 Aaron Francis  Mental health  TBC
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Andrew McGrath  Knee  6-10 weeks
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  Indefinite
 Dylan Shiel  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Will Snelling  Thumb  1-2 weeks
 Alec Waterman  Calf  Test
 David Zaharakis  Hamstring  Test
Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

Zaharakis and Waterman are likely to be available for Saturday night's meeting with Melbourne after their minor soft-tissue concerns ruled them out of last week. Snelling, meanwhile, remains a week or two off his return from his thumb injury. Shiel is progressing well and likely to return in coming weeks. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Heath Chapman  Shoulder  Season
 Brennan Cox  Hamstring  Season
 Michael Frederick  Ankle  6-7 weeks
 Nat Fyfe  Shoulder  Test
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  TBC
 Stephen Hill  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Ethan Hughes  Shoulder  2-3 weeks
 Griffin Logue  Concussion  Test
 Sam Sturt  Knee  Season
 Sam Switkowski  Hamstring  Test
 Matt Taberner  Ankle  Test
 Hayden Young  Hamstring  1 week
Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

Fyfe is regaining range and strength in his dislocated right shoulder and will train with the main group on Wednesday with contact. Taberner and Logue should play against Collingwood after being given extra time to recover over the bye. The Dockers have put Brennan Cox on ice with a hamstring tendon injury, while Hayden Young is recovering quickly and could play in round 16. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mitch Duncan  Knee  8-12 weeks
 Tom Hawkins  Neck  Test
 Lachie Henderson  Hip  Test
 Sam Simpson  Quad  TBC
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  Indefinite
 Cameron Taheny  Adductor  TBC
 Paul Tsapatolis  Thumb  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

Duncan has avoided surgery but will likely miss the rest of the home and away season with his high-grade PCL injury. Hawkins should be right to face the Lions off the six-day break, however will still need to be monitored after his neck injury sustained in the final term against the Western Bulldogs. Henderson is all but certain to return after he was a late out against the Dogs. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Sam Collins  Ankle  1 week
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Rhys Nicholls  Back  Indefinite
 David Swallow  Concussion  1 week
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
 Lachie Weller  Hamstring  TBC
 Jarrod Witts  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

The Suns lost a couple of players in Saturday's loss against Port Adelaide, with Swallow and Weller both set to miss at least a match. In better news, No.7 draft pick Elijah Hollands got through his first game in almost 16 months when he helped the VFL team to a win after overcoming an ACL injury. Collins will be given at least another week to overcome an ankle problem. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Stephen Coniglio  Ankle  1 week
 Bobby Hill  Ankle  Test
 Jesse Hogan  Calf  1 week
 Tom Hutchesson  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Lachlan Keeffe  Knee  Season
 Josh Kelly  Ankle  Test
 Braydon Preuss  Pectoral  10-14 weeks
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  Test
 Sam Taylor  Ankle  2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

Kelly and Hill each rolled an ankle in the first term against Carlton but were strapped up and able to play out the match. They both have swelling around the ankle and will be managed through the week, then need to pass a fitness test to play Hawthorn on Sunday. Brent Daniels is available after recovering from his second hamstring strain this year. Shane Mumford is also available after missing last week with a back injury. Captain Coniglio and prized recruit Hogan are both nearing a return and have started to join in the main training sessions. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Gunston    Back  TBC
 Mitch Lewis  Concussion  Test
 Harry Morrison  Hamstring  5-6 weeks
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  1 week
 James Sicily  Knee  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

The Hawks have now put a timeline on Morrison's hamstring injury, with the young forward facing up to six weeks on the sidelines, and more is expected to be known about Gunston's possible return next week. Lewis is now a test after missing two weeks with concussion after a boxing bout gone awry, while draftee Mitchell is closing in on a return. Ned Reeves (ankle) played in the VFL over the weekend, while Kyle Hartigan and James Worpel have completed their suspensions. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Bailey Laurie  Eye  Test
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Deakyn Smith  Ankle  Test
 Joel Smith  Knee  Test
 Adam Tomlinson  Knee  Season
 Jack Viney  Toe  Test
Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

The Demons will be bolstered by Viney's return this week, while Laurie, Deakyn Smith and Joel Smith will also make their comebacks through the VFL after long stints on the sidelines. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Anderson  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Aidan Bonar  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Charlie Comben  Leg  4-6 weeks
 Aidan Corr  Toe  Indefinite
 Taylor Garner  Ankle  Test
 Matt McGuinness  Foot  Test
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Jared Polec  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  TBC
 Dom Tyson  Calf  TBC
 Will Walker  Thumb  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are hopeful Garner could return this week, while Kyron Hayden is also on the cusp of a comeback after playing in the VFL last weekend following a hamstring injury. In more positive news, Comben finally has a return date after sustaining his long-term tibial stress fracture injury over the summer. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Burgoyne  Hamstring  TBC
 Zak Butters  Ankle  TBC
 Tom Clurey  Jaw  1 week
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Orazio Fantasia  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Lachie Jones  Hamstring  4-5 weeks
 Robbie Gray  Neck  8 weeks
 Jackson Mead  Spleen  Assess
 Tom Rockliff  DVT  TBC
 Taj Schofield  Hamstring  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

Gray underwent surgery on Monday after tearing the medial ligament in his left knee. Scans will determine the extent of Schofield's hamstring injury, which he suffered in the SANFL. Butters is back running but the Power are reluctant to put a timeframe on his return. Fantasia has been expected to become available this week but his timeframe to return has been pushed out. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Astbury  Achilles  Test
 Tom Lynch  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Toby Nankervis  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Dion Prestia  Hamstring  Test
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

The Tigers are set to regain both Astbury and Prestia for their match against St Kilda. Pat Naish (hamstring) played in the VFL over the weekend, while Lynch is closing in on a return. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bytel  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Jake Carlisle  Back  Season
 Hunter Clark  Jaw  6-8 weeks
 James Frawley  Shoulder  Test
 Jarryn Geary  Shoulder  TBC
 Jade Gresham  Achilles  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  TBC
 Zak Jones  Quad  2-3 weeks
 Dean Kent  Concussion  TBC
 Max King  Back  Test
 Rowan Marshall  Foot  Test
 Daniel McKenzie  Calf  Test
 Shaun McKernan  Toe  Test
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

Marshall is pushing to play against Richmond after a strong recent training block off a foot injury that has kept him out of the side since round nine. Geary has had shoulder surgery this week that is likely to sideline him for the remainder of the season, while Bytel was concussed at training on Monday and will miss at least one game. Jones is still at least a fortnight away, while Frawley, McKernan and McKenzie could return. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Braeden Campbell  Shin  2-3 weeks
 Errol Gulden  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Will Hayward  Concussion  Test
 Lewis Melican  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Sam Naismith  ACL  Indefinite
 Sam Reid   Calf  2-3 weeks
 Chad Warner  Shin  1-2 weeks
 Sam Wicks  Suspension  1 week
Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

Campbell, Gulden and Warner are being held back to give them more time to recover from soreness related to stress reactions. Hayward was subbed out with concussion against Hawthorn but might not miss a match as he had the bye period to recover, however, Wicks will miss the clash with Port Adelaide after being suspended for a high bump. Luckless ruckman Naismith has been sidelined indefinitely after a graft in his knee that followed an ACL injury last year was found to have failed. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brendon Ah Chee  Calf  Test
 Jarrod Cameron  Ankle  TBC
 Will Collins  Hamstring  Test
 Ben Johnson  Hamstring  1 week
 Tim Kelly  Knee  Test
 Jeremy McGovern  Knee  Test
 Jack Petruccelle  Hamstring  Test
 Willie Rioli  Suspension  August 20
 Brad Sheppard  Concussion  Test
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  TBC
 Connor West  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Isiah Winder  Knee  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

A host of gun players are set to return if they can get through main training on Thursday, with Kelly, Sheppard and McGovern facing tests and Luke Shuey cleared now after returning through the WAFL. All trained with the main group on Tuesday and appear likely to face the Western Bulldogs, slashing the Eagles' injury list as they prepare for the run to finals. Mid-season recruits Collins and West each suffered minor setbacks, with West spraining an ankle and Collins suffering a hamstring strain. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Louis Butler  Groin  Test
 Josh Dunkley  Shoulder  4-5 weeks
 Stefan Martin  AC joint  Test
 Aaron Naughton  Ribs  Test
 Lin Jong  Hamstring  4 weeks 
 Adam Treloar  Ankle  5-7 weeks
 Laitham Vandermeer  Knee  4-6 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, June 22

Early prognosis

Dunkley is aiming for a return in round 18 from his shoulder surgery, while teammate Treloar remains a couple of weeks behind with his ankle injury. Martin is set to play VFL this week, while Naughton is expected to be available for the Bulldogs' clash with West Coast on Sunday. - Callum Twomey

