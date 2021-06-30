TOM Lynch and Sam Collins will renew their rivalry on Thursday night as both return from injury for Gold Coast and Richmond's relocated match at Marvel Stadium.

Lynch is one of five Tigers inclusions and returns after missing a month with a knee injury, while Collins is among three new names for the Suns after sitting the past three weeks with an ankle problem.

When the teams met at the Gabba in 2020, Lynch received a $1000 fine for striking Collins with a blow to the stomach, riling his Suns opponent in the process.

The pair are among wholesale changes as both teams battle injury on shorter turnarounds.

Richmond's defence has received a timely boost with reliable David Astbury back from an Achilles problem.

His inclusion will help to compensate for the losses of Noah Balta and Nathan Broad, who both suffered syndesmosis injuries in last week's shock loss to St Kilda.

The premiers' midfield has also copped a hit with Dion Prestia and Kane Lambert also missing through injury.

Young midfield duo Jack Ross and Riley Collier-Dawkins have been recalled, alongside Patrick Naish

Gold Coast has got problems of its own in the middle of the ground, with ruckman Zac Smith (concussion) and onballers Noah Anderson (hand) and Hugh Greenwood (personal reasons) unavailable.

They do, however, have co-captain David Swallow returning from concussion, while Brayden Fiorini has also been given a rare chance to show his wares after being the unused sub last week.

Gold Coast v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: S.Collins, D.Swallow, C.Burgess

Out: C.Graham (omitted), N.Anderson (hand), Z.Smith (concussion), H.Greenwood (managed)

Last week's sub: B.Fiorini (unused)

RICHMOND

In: D.Astbury, T.Lynch, J.Ross, R.Collier-Dawkins, P.Naish

Out: S.Ryan (omitted), R.Mansell (omitted), N.Balta (ankle), N.Broad (ankle), K.Lambert (hip/calf), D.Prestia (hamstring)

Last week's sub: R.Mansell (replaced N.Balta)