FREMANTLE will have the chance to further convince Adam Cerra to re-sign with the club when it takes on Carlton this Saturday night at the MCG.

Cerra is out of contract at season's end, with the Blues one of the major players set to bid for the classy Victorian.

Richmond and Essendon are also in the mix, with Fremantle still anxiously waiting on Cerra's decision after putting its own four-year deal on the table.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Cerra's banana from the pocket almost unbelievable Fremantle's Adam Cerra casually snaps a GOTY contender

Fremantle is a team on the rise and a win over Carlton would catapult the Dockers (7-7) into the top eight.

Richmond's golden era looks over after Thursday's shock 10-point loss to Gold Coast left the Tigers teetering with a 7-8 record.

Essendon (6-8) has shown promise this year but still have plenty of rebuilding to do, while Carlton (5-9) has been mired in mediocrity since its last finals appearance in 2013.

The prospect of returning home to Victoria to be with family will play a major role in Cerra's decision on which club to sign with.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

But if Fremantle can post an impressive win against Carlton and make a run for the finals, the lure of staying at a team on track for sustained success could also prove to be hard to resist for Cerra.

"I reckon he's going to be a gun," Cerra's teammate Griffin Logue said.

"I've never seen a man hit more opposite foot passes lace out to the forwards while in traffic.

"Anyone would like to play with him as much as possible. I'll probably try to get into his ear and try to get him to stay."

The Dockers were given a boost this week when their match against Carlton was switched to the MCG, instead of being at GMHBA Stadium or Marvel Stadium.

Fremantle has played at the MCG just three times over the past three seasons and Saturday night's clash will give the Dockers vital experience at the Grand Final venue.

Logue, who has played at the MCG just twice since being drafted in 2016, still remembers how daunting the venue was when he first played at it.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

"It looks like ... the Quidditch World Cup in Harry Potter where you look up and the barriers just keep going over your head," Logue said.

"The first time I went there it was a big colosseum, that's what I thought about when I first pulled on the socks there in my first year.

"At the end of the day it's just another ground. It's big and wide and suits our game style."

Fremantle has been boosted by the return of skipper Nat Fyfe (dislocated shoulder), while Carlton recalled Levi Casboult to join Coleman medal leader Harry McKay in attack.