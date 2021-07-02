The AFL advises the Match Review of the Thursday game of Round 16 has been completed. One charge was laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charge Laid:

Liam Baker, Richmond, has been charged with Misconduct against Jeremy Sharp, Gold Coast SUNS, during the third quarter of the Round 16 match between the Gold Coast SUNS and Richmond, played at Marvel Stadium on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.