BRISBANE has consolidated its spot in the top four with an emphatic but hard-fought 52-point win over Adelaide on Saturday.

The Lions struggled to put away their less-fancied opponents for much of the contest, but eventually overpowered the Crows with eight of the last nine goals of the match to win 17.9 (111) to 8.11 (59) at Adelaide Oval.

CROWS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

The visitors were led by Zac Bailey – who starred with three goals, nine clearances and 26 touches – and a ferocious Jarryd Lyons who finished with 31 disposals and 10 tackles.

Brisbane dominated the territory battle early in the match, but Adelaide’s immense pressure made it difficult for the Lions to score until Dayne Zorko capitalised on an errant Crows’ handball deep inside 50 to kick the opening goal.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Lions' pressure prevails to break deadlock Brisbane has finally broken through to snag the first major of the day to reward its relentless pressure

The Crows soon got on top in the clearances and started to turn the tide, kicking two of the next three goals through Taylor Walker and Paul Seedsman.

Lincoln McCarthy then bobbed up with a goal late in the quarter to give Brisbane a nine-point lead at the first break.

Youngster Riley Thilthorpe got the Crows off to the perfect start in the second term, converting from a strong mark on the goal line.

From there the quarter developed into an arm wrestle, with neither team able to score until Zac Bailey kicked a classy running goal from a forward stoppage.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Bailey seals it with booming finish Zac Bailey kicks his third goal with this running goal from beyond the arc

Just when Brisbane looked to be getting on top, a late goal to David Mackay cut the Brisbane lead to eight points at half-time.

Things began to open up in the third term, with seven goals kicked by the mid-point of the quarter.

Willed on by a vocal Adelaide Oval crowd, the young Crows refused to wilt and placed enormous pressure on the Lions every time they threatened to take control of the contest.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Speedy Seedsman leaves Lions for dust Paul Seedsman has completed a great end-to-end Crows play with this dashing finish

Eventually, Brisbane’s class began to shine through, with late third-term goals to Bailey and Zorko finally giving the Lions some breathing space.

By the time Hugh McCluggage kicked a classy goal to open the final quarter, the lead had grown to 30 points and the Adelaide resistance was over.

ADELAIDE 2.1 4.4 7.7 8.11 (59)

BRISBANE 3.4 5.6 11.7 17.9 (111)

GOALS

Adelaide: Seedsman 2, Walker, Thilthorpe, Mackay, Schoenberg, Doedee, Sloane

Brisbane: McCarthy 4, Bailey 3, Cameron 3, Daniher 2, Zorko 2, McStay 2, McCluggage

BEST

Adelaide: Laird, Seedsman, Keays, Sloane, Schoenberg

Brisbane: Lyons, McCarthy, Bailey, Zorko, Robinson

INJURIES

Adelaide: Walker (neck strain)

Brisbane: Neale (calf) replaced in selected side by Mathieson, McCluggage (finger)

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Jackson Hately (replaced Walker)

Brisbane: Jaxon Prior (unused)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval