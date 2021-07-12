Geelong skipper Joel Selwood speaks before the clash with Essendon in round 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG captain Joel Selwood is set to break Stephen Kernahan's long-standing record for AFL/VFL games as captain next year after inking a fresh contract extension.

The 33-year-old, who this year qualified as an unrestricted free agent, has committed to a one-year deal for 2022.

Selwood, who was rested against Carlton on Saturday, will captain his 216th match on Thursday against Fremantle and will then need 11 more to surpass Kernahan's 226-game record he achieved for the Blues.

Captain Courageous: A typically banged-up Joel Selwood during the 2019 semi-final against West Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

Unless the Cats opt for a new skipper for 2022, the triple premiership midfielder will take the reins for his 11th season.

Now on 325 career matches, Selwood is closing in on Corey Enright's record (332) for games played for the Cats.

Selwood has returned to his best this year after a faultless pre-season campaign, averaging 24.2 disposals including club-high 11.9 contested possessions – his most since 2018.

Joel Selwood ahead of the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final at the Gabba in October. Picture: Michael Willson

His signature leaves the Cats with 17 players out of contract for 2022 including Esava Ratugolea who has recently opened talks on a new deal.

Reigning best and fairest Cam Guthrie is also in discussions for an extension, while Gryan Miers is closing in on a multi-year deal.

Rhys Stanley, Gary Rohan, Quinton Narkle, Lachie Henderson, Brad Close and Charlie Constable are among others unsigned.

Most games as captain in VFL/AFL history

226 Stephen Kernahan

224 Dick Reynolds

220 Nick Riewoldt

215 Joel Selwood

212 Ted Whitten

210 Michael Voss

190 Matthew Pavlich

188 John Nicholls

184 Wayne Carey

183 Trent Cotchin

182 Paul Kelly