IT HAS taken 16 rounds but Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (FWD, $270,000) has finally arrived. 2,300 coaches have already traded in the No.1 draft pick who has averaged 56 in his last three games in the VFL.

Lachie Neale (MID, $729,000) and Zac Williams (DEF/MID, $539,000) return for their coaches as do the two dreaded taggers in Matt de Boer (MID, $434,000) and Mark O’Connor (DEF/MID, $441,000) who is set to take on the in-form Sam Walsh (MID, $771,000). Walsh was tagged by de Boer in round 14 to just 55 points and will have his work cut out for him again against O’Connor, who is one of the best taggers in the game.

Best scores so far

The Port Adelaide and Melbourne game was played out on Thursday night and the top scorers were…

153 – Christian Petracca (MID, $778,000)

130 – Karl Amon (MID, $680,000)

108 – Christian Salem (DEF, $668,000)

108 – Max Gawn (RUC, $800,000)

105 – Ollie Wines (MID, $868,000)

After a small drop in numbers prior to the bye, Christian Petracca (MID, $778,000) hit the ground running with a huge 153 to average 134 in his last three games. Max Gawn (RUC, $800,000) was selected as a captain by 19 per cent of Fantasy coaches for his 108 to be among the six players who reached triple figures.

Roy’s best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy’s best buys for round 17.

Nic Newman (DEF, $595,000) – Newman has now taken 22 marks in his last two games averaging 113. He’s back and the role is there.

Patrick Dangerfield (MID/FWD, $671,000) – Dangerfield reminded everyone what he is capable of last week with a huge 149. He sits as the most traded in player this week for that reason.

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $783,000) – Since returning from injury, Grundy has scored 99 and 118. He has a great run coming up against Richmond and Carlton as he carries breakeven of 122 which is more than achievable.

Jordan De Goey (FWD, $574,000) – Who needs a Fantasy Pig when we have a Fantasy De Goat? He was great again last week with a big 124 and is still very cheap.

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all about the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via the Facebook page from 6.15pm AEST and ask your questions in the comments.

Most traded in

Patrick Dangerfield (MID/FWD, $671,000) – 11.6k

– 11.6k Jordan De Goey (FWD, $574,000) – 5.1k

– 5.1k Patrick Walker (DEF, $170,000) – 3.4k

– 3.4k Leo Connolly (DEF/MID, $210,000) – 3k

– 3k Jeremy Sharp (MID, $291,000) – 2.8k

A massive score of 149 last week has caught the eye of many as Patrick Dangerfield (MID/FWD, $671,000) sits as the most traded in player this week. He is still massively under-priced and a worthy trade-target. Jordan De Goat (FWD, $574,000) has averaged 104 in his last four games and is proving his increased midfield time is exactly what he needs.

The Kangaroos have named Patrick Walker (DEF, $170,000) who has instantly been a popular target. However, he’s named on an extended bench for Monday’s game against the Eagles. You will need to check to see if he makes the final cut when those teams are finalised on Saturday at 4.30pm AEST.

Most traded out

Caleb Poulter (MID/FWD, $480,000) – 6.7k

– 6.7k Jai Newcombe (MID, $307,000) – 5.5k

– 5.5k Dyson Heppell (MID/DEF, $693,000) – 3.3k

– 3.3k Thomas Highmore (DEF, $384,000) – 2.6k

– 2.6k Matt Flynn (RUC, $463,000) – 2.4k

Sadly, it has come that time of the year where we say "thank you and goodbye" to some of the best picks of the year. Caleb Poulter (MID/FWD, $480,000) and Thomas Highmore (DEF, $384,000) have certainly done their job and made some handy cash along the way. Hawthorn’s omission of Jai Newcombe (MID, $307,000) has sent panic into some coaches who have relied on the midfielder to play on their ground, forcing them to switch to the likes of Jeremy Sharp who has averaged 70.5 in his first two games.

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No. 1 – Zach Merrett v Adelaide

Tonight, we have Zach Merrett, an inform jet coming off scores of 143 and 153. He has only dropped under 110 once in his last six games and even scored career-high 173 against the Crows last year.

No. 2 – Jack Steele v Brisbane

Steele is the No.1 most inf-orm player averaging 138 in his last three games after scoring a round-high 157 last week. He scored 138 against the Lions last year and can not be stopped.

No. 3 – Darcy Parish v Adelaide

In his last 10 games, Parish has hit 130+ on five occasions. His ceiling is elite and he proved that last week with 143. He loves playing at Marvel Stadium where he has scored 144, 131 and 117 in his last three games and meets a team who have been giving up plenty of points.

No. 4 – Aaron Hall v West Coast

Hall loves a mark and the Eagles love giving them up. West Coast have given up the most points to opposition defenders in the last five weeks and when Richmond played them recently, their defenders in Houli (127pts) and Short (122pts) took a total of 30 marks.

No. 5 – Brodie Grundy v Richmond

Since returning from injury, Grundy has scored 99 and 118. Nankervis returns this week for the Tigers. The last time they went head to head was back in 2019 and on that day Grundy scored 112.

