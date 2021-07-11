THE AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday games of Round 17 has been completed. Two charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Brandon Starcevich, Brisbane Lions has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Jack Steele, St Kilda, during the first quarter of the Round 17 match between the Brisbane Lions and St Kilda, played at Metricon Stadium on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Zac Bailey, Brisbane Lions has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Luke Dunston, St Kilda, during the fourth quarter of the Round 17 match between the Brisbane Lions and St Kilda, played at Metricon Stadium on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.