IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 17 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Port Adelaide v Melbourne

Centre bounces: 22

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Willem Drew 87 88% 20 91% Ollie Wines 105 87% 20 91% Scott Lycett 82 81% 20 91% Travis Boak 93 80% 19 86% Sam Powell-Pepper 58 66% 4 18% Aliir Aliir 49 83% 2 9% Zak Butters 48 50% 2 9% Karl Amon 130 87% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 4 (4), Jarrod Lienert 4 (4), Tom Jonas 4 (3), Dan Houston 1 (1), Ryan Burton 1 (1).

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Christian Petracca 153 91% 22 100% Jack Viney 81 89% 20 91% Clayton Oliver 98 90% 20 91% Max Gawn 108 87% 16 73% Luke Jackson 36 67% 6 27% James Harmes 62 69% 4 18%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 5 (5), Christian Salem 2 (2).

Essendon v Adelaide

Centre bounces: 17

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Sam Draper 58 74% 15 88% Jake Stringer 99 83% 15 88% Zach Merrett 115 85% 14 82% Darcy Parish 68 85% 12 71% Kyle Langford 70 62% 5 29% Devon Smith 56 83% 2 12% Peter Wright 76 77% 2 12% Archie Perkins 91 73% 2 12% Alec Waterman 74 80% 1 6%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 6 (6), Mason Redman 2 (2).

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Reilly O'Brien 71 96% 17 100% Rory Laird 116 82% 16 94% Ben Keays 92 81% 15 88% Rory Sloane 71 89% 10 59% Harry Schoenberg 83 85% 6 35% Sam Berry 17 71% 3 18% Paul Seedsman 113 75% 1 6%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 7 (5), Chayce Jones 5 (1), Jake Kelly 2 (2), Rory Laird 1 (1), Nick Murray 1 (1), David Mackay 1 (0), Tom Doedee 1 (0).

Hawthorn v Fremantle

Centre bounces: 26

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tom Mitchell 117 82% 20 77% James Worpel 63 85% 20 77% Jaeger O'Meara 52 75% 19 73% Jonathon Ceglar 77 77% 16 62% Liam Shiels 80 76% 11 42% Ben McEvoy 61 83% 10 38% Conor Nash 61 79% 6 23% Luke Breust 43 86% 1 4% Daniel Howe 59 83% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Shaun Burgoyne 4 (3), Damon Greaves 3 (2), Lachlan Bramble 3 (2), Jack Scrimshaw 2 (1).

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Sean Darcy 122 85% 20 77% David Mundy 107 63% 18 69% Nat Fyfe 108 86% 18 69% Caleb Serong 100 73% 18 69% Andrew Brayshaw 114 81% 14 54% Adam Cerra 82 75% 9 35% Rory Lobb 99 93% 6 23% Michael Walters 72 84% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 7 (7), Nathan Wilson 2 (1), James Aish 1 (1).

Carlton v Geelong

Centre bounces: 18

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tom De Koning 91 77% 18 100% Patrick Cripps 51 85% 14 78% Sam Walsh 132 86% 11 61% Paddy Dow 58 80% 10 56% Ed Curnow 84 90% 9 50% Matthew Kennedy 74 72% 8 44% Jack Martin 47 82% 1 6% Sam Petrevski-Seton 73 73% 1 6%

Kick-ins (play on): Zac Williams 4 (3), Liam Stocker 3 (3), Adam Saad 2 (2), Lachie Plowman 1 (0).

Geelong

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Cameron Guthrie 101 79% 15 83% Mark O'Connor 47 80% 15 83% Rhys Stanley 72 66% 13 72% Patrick Dangerfield 80 77% 11 61% Brandan Parfitt 77 61% 10 56% Mark Blicavs 35 82% 3 17% Esava Ratugolea 45 80% 2 11% Max Holmes 49 73% 2 11% Sam Menegola 80 88% 1 6%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Smtih 3 (3), Zach Tuohy 3 (3), Lachie Henderson 3 (3), Tom Stewart 3 (2), Sam Menegola 1 (1), Cameron Guthrie 1 (0).

Brisbane v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 26

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Oscar McInerney 74 92% 24 92% Lachie Neale 116 82% 21 81% Jarryd Lyons 84 80% 21 81% Dayne Zorko 97 82% 14 54% Rhys Mathieson 21 47% 8 31% Hugh McCluggage 103 84% 6 23% Zac Bailey 46 87% 6 23% Joe Daniher 48 100% 2 8% Charlie Cameron 16 92% 2 8%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 7 (6), Grant Birchall 3 (2), Mitch Robinson 1 (1).

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Luke Dunstan 100 89% 22 85% Jack Steele 138 88% 21 81% Brad Crouch 76 80% 20 77% Paddy Ryder 67 74% 20 77% Zak Jones 77 62% 14 54% Rowan Marshall 79 71% 6 23% Sebastian Ross 87 89% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Bradley Hill 4 (3), Jimmy Webster 3 (2), Dougal Howard 3 (1), Jack Sinclair 2 (1), Tom Highmore 1 (1), Callum Wilkie 1 (0), Leo Connolly 1 (0).

GWS Giants v Gold Coast

Centre bounces: 23

GWS

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Shane Mumford 91 78% 22 96% Jacob Hopper 133 83% 17 74% Josh Kelly 112 81% 15 65% Tim Taranto 99 82% 13 57% Callan Ward 75 74% 12 52% Tom Green 83 72% 8 35% Toby Greene 95 98% 4 17% Brent Daniels 74 74% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Harry Perryman 3 (3), Isaac Cumming 2 (2).

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Touk Miller 155 88% 19 83% David Swallow 122 82% 19 83% Chris Burgess 123 82% 19 83% Brayden Fiorini 113 70% 17 74% Matt Rowell 57 73% 12 52% Sam Day 82 74% 4 17% Sam Flanders 53 72% 2 9%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 8 (8), Jack Bowes 2 (2).

Western Bulldogs v Sydney

Centre bounces: 21

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jack Macrae 99 84% 18 86% Tom Liberatore 74 80% 16 76% Marcus Bontempelli 94 83% 16 76% Tim English 127 83% 15 71% Bailey Smith 107 82% 9 43% Lewis Young 51 82% 6 29% Caleb Daniel 99 72% 4 19%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 8 (8), Caleb Daniel 2 (2), Taylor Duryea 1 (1), Marcus Bontempelli 1 (0).

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Luke Parker 96 79% 17 81% Tom Hickey 101 83% 17 81% George Hewett 51 71% 14 67% Callum Mills 116 80% 14 67% Josh P. Kennedy 65 70% 13 62% Joel Amartey 38 76% 4 19% Oliver Florent 70 81% 3 14% Tom Papley 76 88% 1 5% Errol Gulden 58 75% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 11 (10), Harry Cunningham 1 (1).

Collingwood v Richmond

Centre bounces: 27

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Taylor Adams 131 79% 22 81% Brodie Grundy 139 80% 21 78% Scott Pendlebury 85 78% 21 78% Callum L. Brown 82 64% 17 63% Jordan De Goey 117 88% 12 44% Jamie Elliott 100 83% 7 26% Darcy Cameron 81 82% 6 22% Steele Sidebottom 73 87% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Chris Mayne 2 (2), Brayden Maynard 2 (2), Jack Crisp 1 (1).

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Shai Bolton 90 85% 21 78% Mabior Chol 52 76% 20 74% Dustin Martin 66 94% 19 70% Trent Cotchin 51 70% 19 70% Riley Collier-Dawkins 59 60% 11 41% Marlion Pickett 58 78% 7 26% Thomson Dow 37 63% 5 19% Jack Graham 72 84% 4 15% Liam Baker 78 83% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 8 (7), David Astbury 1 (1).

West Coast v North Melbourne

Centre bounces: 21

West Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Nic Naitanui 98 70% 18 86% Elliot Yeo 69 81% 17 81% Luke Shuey 76 71% 16 76% Tim Kelly 106 80% 14 67% Dom Sheed 86 82% 9 43% Andrew Gaff 84 88% 4 19% Oscar Allen 55 78% 3 14% Brendon Ah Chee 58 72% 3 14%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 8 (7), Jeremy McGovern 2 (1).

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jy Simpkin 118 81% 18 86% Todd Goldstein 97 88% 18 86% Ben Cunnington 113 85% 16 76% Luke Davies-Uniacke 86 78% 12 57% Tarryn Thomas 88 74% 8 38% Will Phillips 40 63% 6 29% Jaidyn Stephenson 150 86% 3 14% Tristan Xerri 42 65% 3 14%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack ZIebell 7 (7), Aaron Hall 5 (4).

