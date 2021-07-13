IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 17 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Port Adelaide v Melbourne

Centre bounces: 22

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Willem Drew

87

88%

20

91%

Ollie Wines

105

87%

20

91%

Scott Lycett

82

81%

20

91%

Travis Boak

93

80%

19

86%

Sam Powell-Pepper

58

66%

4

18%

Aliir Aliir

49

83%

2

9%

Zak Butters

48

50%

2

9%

Karl Amon

130

87%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 4 (4), Jarrod Lienert 4 (4), Tom Jonas 4 (3), Dan Houston 1 (1), Ryan Burton 1 (1).

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Christian Petracca

153

91%

22

100%

Jack Viney

81

89%

20

91%

Clayton Oliver

98

90%

20

91%

Max Gawn

108

87%

16

73%

Luke Jackson

36

67%

6

27%

James Harmes

62

69%

4

18%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 5 (5), Christian Salem 2 (2).

Essendon v Adelaide

Centre bounces: 17

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Sam Draper

58

74%

15

88%

Jake Stringer

99

83%

15

88%

Zach Merrett

115

85%

14

82%

Darcy Parish

68

85%

12

71%

Kyle Langford

70

62%

5

29%

Devon Smith

56

83%

2

12%

Peter Wright

76

77%

2

12%

Archie Perkins

91

73%

2

12%

Alec Waterman

74

80%

1

6%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 6 (6), Mason Redman 2 (2).

Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Reilly O'Brien

71

96%

17

100%

Rory Laird

116

82%

16

94%

Ben Keays

92

81%

15

88%

Rory Sloane

71

89%

10

59%

Harry Schoenberg

83

85%

6

35%

Sam Berry

17

71%

3

18%

Paul Seedsman

113

75%

1

6%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 7 (5), Chayce Jones 5 (1), Jake Kelly 2 (2), Rory Laird 1 (1), Nick Murray 1 (1), David Mackay 1 (0), Tom Doedee 1 (0).

Hawthorn v Fremantle

Centre bounces: 26

Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tom Mitchell

117

82%

20

77%

James Worpel

63

85%

20

77%

Jaeger O'Meara

52

75%

19

73%

Jonathon Ceglar

77

77%

16

62%

Liam Shiels

80

76%

11

42%

Ben McEvoy

61

83%

10

38%

Conor Nash

61

79%

6

23%

Luke Breust

43

86%

1

4%

Daniel Howe

59

83%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Shaun Burgoyne 4 (3), Damon Greaves 3 (2), Lachlan Bramble 3 (2), Jack Scrimshaw 2 (1).

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Sean Darcy

122

85%

20

77%

David Mundy

107

63%

18

69%

Nat Fyfe

108

86%

18

69%

Caleb Serong

100

73%

18

69%

Andrew Brayshaw

114

81%

14

54%

Adam Cerra

82

75%

9

35%

Rory Lobb

99

93%

6

23%

Michael Walters

72

84%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 7 (7), Nathan Wilson 2 (1), James Aish 1 (1).

Carlton v Geelong

Centre bounces: 18

Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tom De Koning

91

77%

18

100%

Patrick Cripps

51

85%

14

78%

Sam Walsh

132

86%

11

61%

Paddy Dow

58

80%

10

56%

Ed Curnow

84

90%

9

50%

Matthew Kennedy

74

72%

8

44%

Jack Martin

47

82%

1

6%

Sam Petrevski-Seton

73

73%

1

6%

Kick-ins (play on): Zac Williams 4 (3), Liam Stocker 3 (3), Adam Saad 2 (2), Lachie Plowman 1 (0).

Geelong

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Cameron Guthrie

101

79%

15

83%

Mark O'Connor

47

80%

15

83%

Rhys Stanley

72

66%

13

72%

Patrick Dangerfield

80

77%

11

61%

Brandan Parfitt

77

61%

10

56%

Mark Blicavs

35

82%

3

17%

Esava Ratugolea

45

80%

2

11%

Max Holmes

49

73%

2

11%

Sam Menegola

80

88%

1

6%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Smtih 3 (3), Zach Tuohy 3 (3), Lachie Henderson 3 (3), Tom Stewart 3 (2), Sam Menegola 1 (1), Cameron Guthrie 1 (0).

Brisbane v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 26

Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Oscar McInerney

74

92%

24

92%

Lachie Neale

116

82%

21

81%

Jarryd Lyons

84

80%

21

81%

Dayne Zorko

97

82%

14

54%

Rhys Mathieson

21

47%

8

31%

Hugh McCluggage

103

84%

6

23%

Zac Bailey

46

87%

6

23%

Joe Daniher

48

100%

2

8%

Charlie Cameron

16

92%

2

8%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 7 (6), Grant Birchall 3 (2), Mitch Robinson 1 (1).

St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Luke Dunstan

100

89%

22

85%

Jack Steele

138

88%

21

81%

Brad Crouch

76

80%

20

77%

Paddy Ryder

67

74%

20

77%

Zak Jones

77

62%

14

54%

Rowan Marshall

79

71%

6

23%

Sebastian Ross

87

89%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Bradley Hill 4 (3), Jimmy Webster 3 (2), Dougal Howard 3 (1), Jack Sinclair 2 (1), Tom Highmore 1 (1), Callum Wilkie 1 (0), Leo Connolly 1 (0).

GWS Giants v Gold Coast

Centre bounces: 23

GWS

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Shane Mumford

91

78%

22

96%

Jacob Hopper

133

83%

17

74%

Josh Kelly

112

81%

15

65%

Tim Taranto

99

82%

13

57%

Callan Ward

75

74%

12

52%

Tom Green

83

72%

8

35%

Toby Greene

95

98%

4

17%

Brent Daniels

74

74%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Harry Perryman 3 (3), Isaac Cumming 2 (2).

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Touk Miller

155

88%

19

83%

David Swallow

122

82%

19

83%

Chris Burgess

123

82%

19

83%

Brayden Fiorini

113

70%

17

74%

Matt Rowell

57

73%

12

52%

Sam Day

82

74%

4

17%

Sam Flanders

53

72%

2

9%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 8 (8), Jack Bowes 2 (2).

Western Bulldogs v Sydney

Centre bounces: 21

Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jack Macrae

99

84%

18

86%

Tom Liberatore

74

80%

16

76%

Marcus Bontempelli

94

83%

16

76%

Tim English

127

83%

15

71%

Bailey Smith

107

82%

9

43%

Lewis Young

51

82%

6

29%

Caleb Daniel

99

72%

4

19%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 8 (8), Caleb Daniel 2 (2), Taylor Duryea 1 (1), Marcus Bontempelli 1 (0).

Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Luke Parker

96

79%

17

81%

Tom Hickey

101

83%

17

81%

George Hewett

51

71%

14

67%

Callum Mills

116

80%

14

67%

Josh P. Kennedy

65

70%

13

62%

Joel Amartey

38

76%

4

19%

Oliver Florent

70

81%

3

14%

Tom Papley

76

88%

1

5%

Errol Gulden

58

75%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 11 (10), Harry Cunningham 1 (1).

Collingwood v Richmond

Centre bounces: 27

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Taylor Adams

131

79%

22

81%

Brodie Grundy

139

80%

21

78%

Scott Pendlebury

85

78%

21

78%

Callum L. Brown

82

64%

17

63%

Jordan De Goey

117

88%

12

44%

Jamie Elliott

100

83%

7

26%

Darcy Cameron

81

82%

6

22%

Steele Sidebottom

73

87%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Chris Mayne 2 (2), Brayden Maynard 2 (2), Jack Crisp 1 (1).

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Shai Bolton

90

85%

21

78%

Mabior Chol

52

76%

20

74%

Dustin Martin

66

94%

19

70%

Trent Cotchin

51

70%

19

70%

Riley Collier-Dawkins

59

60%

11

41%

Marlion Pickett

58

78%

7

26%

Thomson Dow

37

63%

5

19%

Jack Graham

72

84%

4

15%

Liam Baker

78

83%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 8 (7), David Astbury 1 (1).

West Coast v North Melbourne

Centre bounces: 21

West Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Nic Naitanui

98

70%

18

86%

Elliot Yeo

69

81%

17

81%

Luke Shuey

76

71%

16

76%

Tim Kelly

106

80%

14

67%

Dom Sheed

86

82%

9

43%

Andrew Gaff

84

88%

4

19%

Oscar Allen

55

78%

3

14%

Brendon Ah Chee

58

72%

3

14%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 8 (7), Jeremy McGovern 2 (1).

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jy Simpkin

118

81%

18

86%

Todd Goldstein

97

88%

18

86%

Ben Cunnington

113

85%

16

76%

Luke Davies-Uniacke

86

78%

12

57%

Tarryn Thomas

88

74%

8

38%

Will Phillips

40

63%

6

29%

Jaidyn Stephenson

150

86%

3

14%

Tristan Xerri

42

65%

3

14%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack ZIebell 7 (7), Aaron Hall 5 (4).

