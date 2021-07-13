IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.
The round 17 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
Port Adelaide v Melbourne
Centre bounces: 22
Port Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Willem Drew
|
87
|
88%
|
20
|
91%
|
Ollie Wines
|
105
|
87%
|
20
|
91%
|
Scott Lycett
|
82
|
81%
|
20
|
91%
|
Travis Boak
|
93
|
80%
|
19
|
86%
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
58
|
66%
|
4
|
18%
|
Aliir Aliir
|
49
|
83%
|
2
|
9%
|
Zak Butters
|
48
|
50%
|
2
|
9%
|
Karl Amon
|
130
|
87%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 4 (4), Jarrod Lienert 4 (4), Tom Jonas 4 (3), Dan Houston 1 (1), Ryan Burton 1 (1).
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Christian Petracca
|
153
|
91%
|
22
|
100%
|
Jack Viney
|
81
|
89%
|
20
|
91%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
98
|
90%
|
20
|
91%
|
Max Gawn
|
108
|
87%
|
16
|
73%
|
Luke Jackson
|
36
|
67%
|
6
|
27%
|
James Harmes
|
62
|
69%
|
4
|
18%
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 5 (5), Christian Salem 2 (2).
Essendon v Adelaide
Centre bounces: 17
Essendon
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Sam Draper
|
58
|
74%
|
15
|
88%
|
Jake Stringer
|
99
|
83%
|
15
|
88%
|
Zach Merrett
|
115
|
85%
|
14
|
82%
|
Darcy Parish
|
68
|
85%
|
12
|
71%
|
Kyle Langford
|
70
|
62%
|
5
|
29%
|
Devon Smith
|
56
|
83%
|
2
|
12%
|
Peter Wright
|
76
|
77%
|
2
|
12%
|
Archie Perkins
|
91
|
73%
|
2
|
12%
|
Alec Waterman
|
74
|
80%
|
1
|
6%
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 6 (6), Mason Redman 2 (2).
Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
71
|
96%
|
17
|
100%
|
Rory Laird
|
116
|
82%
|
16
|
94%
|
Ben Keays
|
92
|
81%
|
15
|
88%
|
Rory Sloane
|
71
|
89%
|
10
|
59%
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
83
|
85%
|
6
|
35%
|
Sam Berry
|
17
|
71%
|
3
|
18%
|
Paul Seedsman
|
113
|
75%
|
1
|
6%
Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 7 (5), Chayce Jones 5 (1), Jake Kelly 2 (2), Rory Laird 1 (1), Nick Murray 1 (1), David Mackay 1 (0), Tom Doedee 1 (0).
Hawthorn v Fremantle
Centre bounces: 26
Hawthorn
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
117
|
82%
|
20
|
77%
|
James Worpel
|
63
|
85%
|
20
|
77%
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
52
|
75%
|
19
|
73%
|
Jonathon Ceglar
|
77
|
77%
|
16
|
62%
|
Liam Shiels
|
80
|
76%
|
11
|
42%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
61
|
83%
|
10
|
38%
|
Conor Nash
|
61
|
79%
|
6
|
23%
|
Luke Breust
|
43
|
86%
|
1
|
4%
|
Daniel Howe
|
59
|
83%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Shaun Burgoyne 4 (3), Damon Greaves 3 (2), Lachlan Bramble 3 (2), Jack Scrimshaw 2 (1).
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Sean Darcy
|
122
|
85%
|
20
|
77%
|
David Mundy
|
107
|
63%
|
18
|
69%
|
Nat Fyfe
|
108
|
86%
|
18
|
69%
|
Caleb Serong
|
100
|
73%
|
18
|
69%
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
114
|
81%
|
14
|
54%
|
Adam Cerra
|
82
|
75%
|
9
|
35%
|
Rory Lobb
|
99
|
93%
|
6
|
23%
|
Michael Walters
|
72
|
84%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 7 (7), Nathan Wilson 2 (1), James Aish 1 (1).
Carlton v Geelong
Centre bounces: 18
Carlton
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom De Koning
|
91
|
77%
|
18
|
100%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
51
|
85%
|
14
|
78%
|
Sam Walsh
|
132
|
86%
|
11
|
61%
|
Paddy Dow
|
58
|
80%
|
10
|
56%
|
Ed Curnow
|
84
|
90%
|
9
|
50%
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
74
|
72%
|
8
|
44%
|
Jack Martin
|
47
|
82%
|
1
|
6%
|
Sam Petrevski-Seton
|
73
|
73%
|
1
|
6%
Kick-ins (play on): Zac Williams 4 (3), Liam Stocker 3 (3), Adam Saad 2 (2), Lachie Plowman 1 (0).
Geelong
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
101
|
79%
|
15
|
83%
|
Mark O'Connor
|
47
|
80%
|
15
|
83%
|
Rhys Stanley
|
72
|
66%
|
13
|
72%
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
80
|
77%
|
11
|
61%
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
77
|
61%
|
10
|
56%
|
Mark Blicavs
|
35
|
82%
|
3
|
17%
|
Esava Ratugolea
|
45
|
80%
|
2
|
11%
|
Max Holmes
|
49
|
73%
|
2
|
11%
|
Sam Menegola
|
80
|
88%
|
1
|
6%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Smtih 3 (3), Zach Tuohy 3 (3), Lachie Henderson 3 (3), Tom Stewart 3 (2), Sam Menegola 1 (1), Cameron Guthrie 1 (0).
Brisbane v St Kilda
Centre bounces: 26
Brisbane
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Oscar McInerney
|
74
|
92%
|
24
|
92%
|
Lachie Neale
|
116
|
82%
|
21
|
81%
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
84
|
80%
|
21
|
81%
|
Dayne Zorko
|
97
|
82%
|
14
|
54%
|
Rhys Mathieson
|
21
|
47%
|
8
|
31%
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
103
|
84%
|
6
|
23%
|
Zac Bailey
|
46
|
87%
|
6
|
23%
|
Joe Daniher
|
48
|
100%
|
2
|
8%
|
Charlie Cameron
|
16
|
92%
|
2
|
8%
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 7 (6), Grant Birchall 3 (2), Mitch Robinson 1 (1).
St Kilda
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Luke Dunstan
|
100
|
89%
|
22
|
85%
|
Jack Steele
|
138
|
88%
|
21
|
81%
|
Brad Crouch
|
76
|
80%
|
20
|
77%
|
Paddy Ryder
|
67
|
74%
|
20
|
77%
|
Zak Jones
|
77
|
62%
|
14
|
54%
|
Rowan Marshall
|
79
|
71%
|
6
|
23%
|
Sebastian Ross
|
87
|
89%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Bradley Hill 4 (3), Jimmy Webster 3 (2), Dougal Howard 3 (1), Jack Sinclair 2 (1), Tom Highmore 1 (1), Callum Wilkie 1 (0), Leo Connolly 1 (0).
GWS Giants v Gold Coast
Centre bounces: 23
GWS
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Shane Mumford
|
91
|
78%
|
22
|
96%
|
Jacob Hopper
|
133
|
83%
|
17
|
74%
|
Josh Kelly
|
112
|
81%
|
15
|
65%
|
Tim Taranto
|
99
|
82%
|
13
|
57%
|
Callan Ward
|
75
|
74%
|
12
|
52%
|
Tom Green
|
83
|
72%
|
8
|
35%
|
Toby Greene
|
95
|
98%
|
4
|
17%
|
Brent Daniels
|
74
|
74%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Harry Perryman 3 (3), Isaac Cumming 2 (2).
Gold Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Touk Miller
|
155
|
88%
|
19
|
83%
|
David Swallow
|
122
|
82%
|
19
|
83%
|
Chris Burgess
|
123
|
82%
|
19
|
83%
|
Brayden Fiorini
|
113
|
70%
|
17
|
74%
|
Matt Rowell
|
57
|
73%
|
12
|
52%
|
Sam Day
|
82
|
74%
|
4
|
17%
|
Sam Flanders
|
53
|
72%
|
2
|
9%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 8 (8), Jack Bowes 2 (2).
Western Bulldogs v Sydney
Centre bounces: 21
Western Bulldogs
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jack Macrae
|
99
|
84%
|
18
|
86%
|
Tom Liberatore
|
74
|
80%
|
16
|
76%
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
94
|
83%
|
16
|
76%
|
Tim English
|
127
|
83%
|
15
|
71%
|
Bailey Smith
|
107
|
82%
|
9
|
43%
|
Lewis Young
|
51
|
82%
|
6
|
29%
|
Caleb Daniel
|
99
|
72%
|
4
|
19%
Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 8 (8), Caleb Daniel 2 (2), Taylor Duryea 1 (1), Marcus Bontempelli 1 (0).
Sydney
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Luke Parker
|
96
|
79%
|
17
|
81%
|
Tom Hickey
|
101
|
83%
|
17
|
81%
|
George Hewett
|
51
|
71%
|
14
|
67%
|
Callum Mills
|
116
|
80%
|
14
|
67%
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
65
|
70%
|
13
|
62%
|
Joel Amartey
|
38
|
76%
|
4
|
19%
|
Oliver Florent
|
70
|
81%
|
3
|
14%
|
Tom Papley
|
76
|
88%
|
1
|
5%
|
Errol Gulden
|
58
|
75%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 11 (10), Harry Cunningham 1 (1).
Collingwood v Richmond
Centre bounces: 27
Collingwood
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Taylor Adams
|
131
|
79%
|
22
|
81%
|
Brodie Grundy
|
139
|
80%
|
21
|
78%
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
85
|
78%
|
21
|
78%
|
Callum L. Brown
|
82
|
64%
|
17
|
63%
|
Jordan De Goey
|
117
|
88%
|
12
|
44%
|
Jamie Elliott
|
100
|
83%
|
7
|
26%
|
Darcy Cameron
|
81
|
82%
|
6
|
22%
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
73
|
87%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Chris Mayne 2 (2), Brayden Maynard 2 (2), Jack Crisp 1 (1).
Richmond
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Shai Bolton
|
90
|
85%
|
21
|
78%
|
Mabior Chol
|
52
|
76%
|
20
|
74%
|
Dustin Martin
|
66
|
94%
|
19
|
70%
|
Trent Cotchin
|
51
|
70%
|
19
|
70%
|
Riley Collier-Dawkins
|
59
|
60%
|
11
|
41%
|
Marlion Pickett
|
58
|
78%
|
7
|
26%
|
Thomson Dow
|
37
|
63%
|
5
|
19%
|
Jack Graham
|
72
|
84%
|
4
|
15%
|
Liam Baker
|
78
|
83%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 8 (7), David Astbury 1 (1).
West Coast v North Melbourne
Centre bounces: 21
West Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Nic Naitanui
|
98
|
70%
|
18
|
86%
|
Elliot Yeo
|
69
|
81%
|
17
|
81%
|
Luke Shuey
|
76
|
71%
|
16
|
76%
|
Tim Kelly
|
106
|
80%
|
14
|
67%
|
Dom Sheed
|
86
|
82%
|
9
|
43%
|
Andrew Gaff
|
84
|
88%
|
4
|
19%
|
Oscar Allen
|
55
|
78%
|
3
|
14%
|
Brendon Ah Chee
|
58
|
72%
|
3
|
14%
Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 8 (7), Jeremy McGovern 2 (1).
North Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
118
|
81%
|
18
|
86%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
97
|
88%
|
18
|
86%
|
Ben Cunnington
|
113
|
85%
|
16
|
76%
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
86
|
78%
|
12
|
57%
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
88
|
74%
|
8
|
38%
|
Will Phillips
|
40
|
63%
|
6
|
29%
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
150
|
86%
|
3
|
14%
|
Tristan Xerri
|
42
|
65%
|
3
|
14%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack ZIebell 7 (7), Aaron Hall 5 (4).
