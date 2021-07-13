Warnie, Roy and Calvin from The Traders. Picture: AFL Photos

JON HARMEY led the competition from the byes in 2019 before being pipped at the post in the final round of the season.

The Essendon fan’s second place isn’t the only success he’s had. Previously he had finished sixth overall to be one of the few coaches to own two AFL Fantasy hats for finishing in the top 100 for Fantasy Classic.

The week he shares some of his trading thoughts for the remaining six rounds of the season on the latest episode of the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders.

Harmey goes head-to-head with Roy as they name up their best 22s for the rest of the season, answers plenty of questions and reveals whether he thinks the coach of the top ranked team can win this year.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this episode …

2:15 - Jon Harmey discusses how things aren't going to plan.

5:00 - Deven Robertson was only on 16 points with five minutes to go.

10:30 - Warnie gives his +3 to Brodie Grundy who enjoyed an 85-point second half.

13:30 - All the news out of round 17.

17:00 - Concussion has ruled Lachie Whitfield out.

20:20 - Expect Stephen Coniglio back.

23:00 - Jack Ginnivan could be the $170k MID/FWD we need this week.

28:15 - Roy and Harmey go head-to-head with the Rollin' 22 for the rest of the year.

33:30 - Jack Macrae is No.1 for the rest of the year for Harmey, but Roy doesn't like it.

41:35 - Warnie is keen on Tim Kelly as a value option.

45:30 - Brodie Grundy is Harmey's No.1 trade target.

53:00 - Can the top ranked team win it?

1:01:20 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

1:05:00 - Can you luxury trade Lachie Hunter?

1:08:30 - Is Jack Bowes an option?

1:15:06 - How does Dustin Martin finish the year?

