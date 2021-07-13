Adelaide's Luke Brown is tackled by Port Adelaide's Travis Boak in the R8 clash on May 8, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE defender Luke Brown is being sent for Achilles surgery which will end his season.

Brown, who has missed five games this season, attempted playing through pain until medicos recommended surgery after the injury again flared.

"While it's disappointing for Luke to have his season end prematurely, this will put him in the best position to be able to attack the next pre-season," Adelaide's head of football Adam Kelly said on Tuesday.

"He has scar tissue around the Achilles which can be attributed to an old ankle injury."

The Crows will also be without backman Tom Doedee for Sunday's home fixture against West Coast.

Doedee was concussed during Adelaide's horror loss to Essendon last Friday night when the Crows kicked just 2.9 - the club's lowest-ever score.

Key forward Taylor Walker must train on Thursday to be considered for a return from a neck strain which forced him out of the defeat to the Bombers.

"The plan will be for him to train again on Thursday but it will be dependent on how he continues to recover," Kelly said.