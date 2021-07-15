THE TROOPS are on the way back for the Western Bulldogs with Josh Dunkley and Aaron Naughton both recalled for Saturday's match against Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium.

Dunkley has finally recovered from a long absence with a shoulder injury, while Naughton missed last week's loss to Sydney with concussion.

Tom Liberatore has been managed, while Mitch Wallis and Mitch Hannan are among the Dogs' omissions, while No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has held his spot.

Richmond has brought back a couple of premiership players for its relocated match with Brisbane on Friday night, recalling ruckman Toby Nankervis and half-forward Kane Lambert.

The Tigers have made three changes to the team that lost to Collingwood, also giving former Saint Matt Parker a chance.

Brisbane has also made three changes, with Ryan Lester back from a hamstring injury and youngsters Tom Fullarton and Jaxon Prior brought in to cover injuries to Eric Hipwood and Marcus Adams.

Port Adelaide has been decimated by injury for its clash with St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night, losing Connor Rozee and Steven Motlop after announcing Zak Butters' knee injury earlier in the week.

Port has also omitted reliable defender Tom Clurey.

Gold Coast, winners of its past two matches, have also been forced into multiple changes for its match against the Bulldogs.

Hugh Greenwood (knee) will miss the rest of the season, while Sam Day and Oleg Markov are missing from the team that beat Greater Western Sydney last Sunday.

Former No.2 draft pick Noah Anderson will return from a broken hand, while key position players Caleb Graham and Josh Corbett are also back.

Hawthorn has brought in key forwards Mitch Lewis and Tim O'Brien for its match with Melbourne, while the Demons are unchanged.

Greater Western Sydney has named captain Stephen Coniglio to play his first senior game since round three after overcoming an ankle injury and impressing in the VFL last week.

The Giants have omitted former No.4 draft pick Lachie Ash and managed Bobby Hill on its extended bench for Sunday's Sydney Derby against an unchanged Swans.

Adelaide has bolstered its forward line with the inclusions of Taylor Walker, who is back after missing a week with a neck injury, along with Tom Lynch, who played strongly in the SANFL last week after a long layoff with a toe problem.

Friday, July 16

Richmond v Brisbane at Metricon Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: K.Lambert, T.Nankervis, M.Parker

Out: T.Dow (omitted), P.Naish (omitted), R.Collier-Dawkins (omitted), J.Ross (medi-sub)

New: Matt Parker

Last week's sub: J.Ross (unused)

BRISBANE

In: R.Lester, J.Prior, T.Fullarton

Out: C.Ah Chee (personal reasons), E.Hipwood (knee), M.Adams (foot), R.Mathieson (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.Mathieson (replaced E.Hipwood)

Saturday, July 17

Melbourne v Hawthorn at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: T.Sparrow (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: T.Sparrow (unused)

HAWTHORN

In: T.O'Brien, M.Lewis, N.Reeves

Out: J.Scrimshaw (concussion), C.Jiath (knee), J.Ceglar (hip), O.Hanrahan (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: O.Hanrahan (replaced J.Scrimshaw)

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: C.Graham, N.Anderson, J.Corbett

Out: S.Day (foot), H.Greenwood (knee), O.Markov (calf), R.Atkins (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.Atkins (replaced H.Greenwood)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Naughton, J.Dunkley, H.Crozier, R.Smith

Out: Le.Young (omitted), M.Hannan (omitted), M.Wallis (omitted), A.Scott (omitted), T.Liberatore (managed)

Last week's sub: L.McNeil (unused)

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: Nil

Out: J.Battle (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Battle (unused)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: R.Bonner, B.Woodcock, P.Ladhams

Out: T.Clurey (omitted), Z.Butters (knee), S.Motlop (ankle), C.Rozee (knee soreness)

Last week's sub: M.Frederick (replaced Z.Butters)

Sunday, July 18



North Melbourne v Essendon at Metricon Stadium, 12.35pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Bosenavulagi, La.Young, K.Hayden, T.Campbell

Out: B.Cunnington (managed)

Last week's sub: C.Lazzaro (unused)

ESSENDON

In: D.Heppell, N.Bryan, B.Zerk-Thatcher, S.Durham

Out: K.Langford (hamstring)

New: Sam Durham

Last week's sub: B.Ham (replaced K.Langford)

Collingwood v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: M.Cox, J.Ginnivan, C.Poulter, T.Wilson

Out: W.Kelly (calf)

New: Jack Ginnivan

Last week's sub: T.Ruscoe (replaced W.Kelly)

CARLTON

In: L.Jones, Z.Fisher, L.O'Brien, J.Honey

Out: W.Setterfield (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Cottrell (unused)

Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: T.Lynch, E.Himmelberg, T.Walker, A.McPherson, D.Fogarty

Out: T.Doedee (concussion), B.Davis (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: B.Davis (replaced T.Doedee)

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, C.West, X.O'Neill, B.Williams, M.Hutchings

Out: T.Barrass (hamstring), B.Ah Chee (hand)

New: Connor West

Last week's sub: L.Edwards (unused)

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Metricon Stadium, 6.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: M.Flynn, S.Coniglio, J.Stein, Z.Sproule, T.Bruhn, X.O'Halloran, M.de Boer

Out: L.Ash (omitted), S.Mumford (back), L.Whitfield (concussion), B.Hill (managed)

Last week's sub: J.Finlayson (replaced L.Whitfield)

SYDNEY

In: J.Rowbottom, C.Sinclair, D.Stephens

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: C.O'Riordan (unused)