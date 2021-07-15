THE TROOPS are on the way back for the Western Bulldogs with Josh Dunkley and Aaron Naughton both recalled for Saturday's match against Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium.
Dunkley has finally recovered from a long absence with a shoulder injury, while Naughton missed last week's loss to Sydney with concussion.
Tom Liberatore has been managed, while Mitch Wallis and Mitch Hannan are among the Dogs' omissions, while No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has held his spot.
ALL THE TEAMS Check 'em out
Richmond has brought back a couple of premiership players for its relocated match with Brisbane on Friday night, recalling ruckman Toby Nankervis and half-forward Kane Lambert.
The Tigers have made three changes to the team that lost to Collingwood, also giving former Saint Matt Parker a chance.
Brisbane has also made three changes, with Ryan Lester back from a hamstring injury and youngsters Tom Fullarton and Jaxon Prior brought in to cover injuries to Eric Hipwood and Marcus Adams.
Port Adelaide has been decimated by injury for its clash with St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night, losing Connor Rozee and Steven Motlop after announcing Zak Butters' knee injury earlier in the week.
Port has also omitted reliable defender Tom Clurey.
Gold Coast, winners of its past two matches, have also been forced into multiple changes for its match against the Bulldogs.
Hugh Greenwood (knee) will miss the rest of the season, while Sam Day and Oleg Markov are missing from the team that beat Greater Western Sydney last Sunday.
Former No.2 draft pick Noah Anderson will return from a broken hand, while key position players Caleb Graham and Josh Corbett are also back.
Hawthorn has brought in key forwards Mitch Lewis and Tim O'Brien for its match with Melbourne, while the Demons are unchanged.
Greater Western Sydney has named captain Stephen Coniglio to play his first senior game since round three after overcoming an ankle injury and impressing in the VFL last week.
The Giants have omitted former No.4 draft pick Lachie Ash and managed Bobby Hill on its extended bench for Sunday's Sydney Derby against an unchanged Swans.
Adelaide has bolstered its forward line with the inclusions of Taylor Walker, who is back after missing a week with a neck injury, along with Tom Lynch, who played strongly in the SANFL last week after a long layoff with a toe problem.
Friday, July 16
Richmond v Brisbane at Metricon Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: K.Lambert, T.Nankervis, M.Parker
Out: T.Dow (omitted), P.Naish (omitted), R.Collier-Dawkins (omitted), J.Ross (medi-sub)
New: Matt Parker
Last week's sub: J.Ross (unused)
BRISBANE
In: R.Lester, J.Prior, T.Fullarton
Out: C.Ah Chee (personal reasons), E.Hipwood (knee), M.Adams (foot), R.Mathieson (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: R.Mathieson (replaced E.Hipwood)
Saturday, July 17
Melbourne v Hawthorn at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: Nil
Out: T.Sparrow (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: T.Sparrow (unused)
HAWTHORN
In: T.O'Brien, M.Lewis, N.Reeves
Out: J.Scrimshaw (concussion), C.Jiath (knee), J.Ceglar (hip), O.Hanrahan (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: O.Hanrahan (replaced J.Scrimshaw)
Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: C.Graham, N.Anderson, J.Corbett
Out: S.Day (foot), H.Greenwood (knee), O.Markov (calf), R.Atkins (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: R.Atkins (replaced H.Greenwood)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: A.Naughton, J.Dunkley, H.Crozier, R.Smith
Out: Le.Young (omitted), M.Hannan (omitted), M.Wallis (omitted), A.Scott (omitted), T.Liberatore (managed)
Last week's sub: L.McNeil (unused)
St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: Nil
Out: J.Battle (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: J.Battle (unused)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: R.Bonner, B.Woodcock, P.Ladhams
Out: T.Clurey (omitted), Z.Butters (knee), S.Motlop (ankle), C.Rozee (knee soreness)
Last week's sub: M.Frederick (replaced Z.Butters)
Sunday, July 18
North Melbourne v Essendon at Metricon Stadium, 12.35pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: A.Bosenavulagi, La.Young, K.Hayden, T.Campbell
Out: B.Cunnington (managed)
Last week's sub: C.Lazzaro (unused)
ESSENDON
In: D.Heppell, N.Bryan, B.Zerk-Thatcher, S.Durham
Out: K.Langford (hamstring)
New: Sam Durham
Last week's sub: B.Ham (replaced K.Langford)
Collingwood v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: M.Cox, J.Ginnivan, C.Poulter, T.Wilson
Out: W.Kelly (calf)
New: Jack Ginnivan
Last week's sub: T.Ruscoe (replaced W.Kelly)
CARLTON
In: L.Jones, Z.Fisher, L.O'Brien, J.Honey
Out: W.Setterfield (omitted)
Last week's sub: M.Cottrell (unused)
Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: T.Lynch, E.Himmelberg, T.Walker, A.McPherson, D.Fogarty
Out: T.Doedee (concussion), B.Davis (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: B.Davis (replaced T.Doedee)
WEST COAST
In: H.Edwards, C.West, X.O'Neill, B.Williams, M.Hutchings
Out: T.Barrass (hamstring), B.Ah Chee (hand)
New: Connor West
Last week's sub: L.Edwards (unused)
Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Metricon Stadium, 6.10pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: M.Flynn, S.Coniglio, J.Stein, Z.Sproule, T.Bruhn, X.O'Halloran, M.de Boer
Out: L.Ash (omitted), S.Mumford (back), L.Whitfield (concussion), B.Hill (managed)
Last week's sub: J.Finlayson (replaced L.Whitfield)
SYDNEY
In: J.Rowbottom, C.Sinclair, D.Stephens
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: C.O'Riordan (unused)