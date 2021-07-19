Warnie, Roy and Calvin from The Traders. Picture: AFL Photos

AMONG the current COVID chaos that is hitting various clubs with players having to isolate, there was a slew of injuries coming out of round 18 that will make things hard for coaches this week.

What makes it even more challenging is that it’s the final round of roster matches in default Fantasy Classic and Draft leagues playing a final eight structure.

Dustin Martin (MID/FWD, $583,000) will miss the rest of the season. He’s the third most selected player in Fantasy Classic. Popular sideways trades for him look to be Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $584,000) or Tim Kelly (MID, $583,000) via DPP.

For a few more dollars, you can get Matt Kennedy (MID/FWD, $599,000) coming off a great score of 116.

It is likely, however, coaches might have another player or two to add to the mix. Whether it’s Callum Mills (DEF/MID, $799,000) who may miss due to COVID protocols or the injured Josh Kelly (MID/FWD, $793,000), quite a few options will be possible based on the cash available.

The Traders chat through a range of options and scenarios in another fun episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

In this episode …

2:45 - Roy awards his +3 to Sam Walsh and Calvin gives his to Tom Mitchell.

7:30 - Brodie Grundy was disappointing as captain for plenty of coaches.

9:00 - All the fallout from the COVID-carnage out of the weekend including Josh Dunkley now isolating.

14:00 - Injuries to Dustin Martin, Josh Kelly and Sean Darcy will dictate plenty of trade plans.

19:00 - News from the SANFL and WAFL.

21:55 - Connor West is the most traded in so far after his 76 on debut.

24:00 - Consider Rowan Marshall as a value option for one of the injured forwards.

28:20 - Tim Kelly is still a cheap midfielder that could be a play for the cash strapped coaches.

31:30 - Of the under-priced premiums, Clayton Oliver is the pick according to Roy.

41:00 - Is loopholing becoming dangerous now?

47:00 - Which players should we be offloading at this point of the season?

52:45 - Who to pick out of Jordan De Goey and Matt Kennedy +$80k.

