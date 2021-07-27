IT IS the big race full of smaller players.

With four rounds to go in the home and away season, the Therabody AFL All Australian team is starting to take shape. You can just about lock in some of the midfielders, while key defenders and forwards look like obvious calls.

But what about the small forwards?

It is a very even field with a month of games to go, with Brisbane's Charlie Cameron, Greater Western Sydney's Toby Greene, Essendon's Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Sydney's Tom Papley, Hawthorn's Luke Breust and Melbourne's Bayley Fritsch the main contenders for the spots.

Fritsch, although not strictly a small forward at 188cm, is categorised as a general forward like the rest of the group by Champion Data.

He has booted more goals than the rest with 37, but has also been the Demons' inside-50 target on 114 occasions – the second-most at Melbourne and above the rest of the All-Australian challengers.

Greene looks a sure thing, having booted 35 goals and 32 behinds – the most scoring shots of the group – as well as registering the most score involvements.

The Giants match-winner has also missed four games across the season, including the past two as he served a mandatory isolation period for being at a COVID-19 exposure site in Victoria.

McDonald-Tipungwuti was on track for a certain first All-Australian jumper after kicking 27 goals in the first 11 rounds but the Bombers livewire has dropped in form and booted five in his past seven games.

However, McDonald-Tipungwuti has more goal assists than any of the other players in the mix and is the least targeted inside-50 player in contention, highlighting his ability to turn half-chances into goals.

Breust's efficiency has put him in the conversation, with the Hawthorn deadeye converting three of his four shots on average into goals, while Papley's overall forward game should have selectors looking at him as an option.

Although a little down on goals – he has kicked 30.23 this season – the Swans jet has had the second most goal assists and score involvements.

Last year, West Coast's Liam Ryan was the only pure small forward picked as an All-Australian after booting 25 goals in the 17-game home and away season.

HOW THE SMALL FORWARDS STACK UP