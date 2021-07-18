TOBY Greene will miss the Sydney Derby after the superstar forward was one of nine Greater Western Sydney players and staff to be re-classified as Tier 2 contacts at the recent Wallabies vs France rugby match in Melbourne.

Six players and staff at Sydney were also classified as Tier 2 contacts and will not participate in the match at Metricon Stadium, including Callum Mills, Harry Cunningham and Colin O’Riordan.

James Rowbottom and Dylan Stephens come into the Swans' side with Ben Ronke starting as medical sub.

LATE DRAMA Multiple Swans, Giants players in isolation ahead of Sydney Derby

Tanner Bruhn comes into the Giants' starting 22 while Zach Sproule will start as medical sub. Matt de Boer was set to be the Giants' sub for the clash but has also been forced out as a Tier 2 contact.

Giants Kieren Briggs and Jake Stein, as well as Swan Callum Sinclair were other players required to isolate and will not participate in Sunday’s clash.

The match between the Giants and Swans was originally scheduled to be played at Giants Stadium but was then moved to Mars Stadium in Ballarat until a COVID-19 outbreak in NSW and Victoria forced the clubs to flee to Queensland. The game will go ahead as planned at Metricon Stadium with the first bounce at 6.10pm AEST.