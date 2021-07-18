Swans and Giants players on a plane at Melbourne Airport on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Picture: Supplied

THE AFL confirms that multiple GWS Giants and Sydney Swans players and club staff members who attended the Wallabies vs France Rugby match have now been re-classified as Tier 2 contacts.

A group of six Sydney Swans players and staff members along with nine GWS Giants players and staff members entered via Gate 7 of the venue at the rugby and sat in Rows 25-42 of Zone 2, which has now been re-classified as a Tier 2 exposure site by the Victorian Department of Health.

Each of these players and staff members, currently located in Queensland and under Queensland Department of Health requirements must isolate until notified by the Department.

None of these players or staff members will participate in today’s match at Metricon Stadium.

The AFL has notified the Queensland Government and is acting in accordance with their directions.

The Victorian Department of Health continue to contact those directly affected with further updates.

The GWS Giants vs Sydney Swans match will proceed as scheduled – the updated teams will be released shortly.