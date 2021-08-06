WESTERN Bulldogs midfielder Adam Treloar will play his first game since injuring his syndesmosis joint in round 10.
Treloar is one of three changes made by the Dogs in their match against Essendon, with Ed Richards and Taylor Duryea returning to the side.
Mitch Hannan is out with a shoulder injury, high-flying youngster Cody Weightman has been managed while Roarke Smith has been dropped.
Three changes have been made to the Essendon side which fell just short of Sydney – Dyson Heppell (hand) and Kyle Langford (hamstring) will miss, with Archie Perkins omitted.
Marty Gleeson, Matt Guelfi and Alec Waterman come into the team.
Hawthorn has swung five changes (inclusive of used medi-sub Damon Greaves), with Ollie Hanrahan regaining his spot after some strong VFL form.
Jonathan Ceglar is back, while Ned Reeves, Tyler Brockman and Denver Grainger-Barras have all been managed. Jacob Koschitzke has also been recalled after a week's rest.
Collingwood has made just the one change, bringing in Beau McCreery for fellow youngster Trent Bianco.
Integral key back Alex Pearce is back in Fremantle's line-up after a week off with concussion, while opponents Brisbane has unleashed the beast(mode), recalling Rhys Mathieson to cover for an ill Lachie Neale.
The teams for Monday's West Coast-Melbourne clash will be finalised on Saturday at 4.30pm AEST.
Friday, August 6
Geelong v GWS Giants at GMHBA Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
GEELONG
In: M.Holmes
Out: I.Smith (managed), Q.Narkle (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Clark (unused)
GWS GIANTS
In: J.Stein, M.de Boer, Z.Sproule, J.Riccardi, K.Briggs, C.Brown
Out: P.Davis (concussion), D.Lloyd (ankle), J.Hopper (concussion), T.Green (hamstring), S.Reid (ankle), J.Hogan (managed), S.Mumford (managed)
Last week's sub: T.Bruhn (replaced P.Davis)
Saturday, August 7
Carlton v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
CARLTON
In: E.Betts
Out: M.Owies (omitted), M.Murphy (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: M.Murphy (replaced T.De Koning)
GOLD COAST
In: B.Ellis, J.Townsend
Out: S.Flanders (omitted), J.Bowes (omitted), W.Brodie (omitted)
New: Jacob Townsend
Last week's sub: W.Brodie (unused)
Richmond v North Melbourne at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: N.Vlastuin, K.McIntosh, H.Ralphsmith, C.Coleman-Jones, M.Rioli
Out: R.Garthwaite (omitted), J.Ross (omitted), J.Castagna (omitted), M.Chol (omitted), J.Aarts (omitted), J.Caddy (medi-sub)
New: Maurice Rioli jnr
Last week's sub: J.Caddy (unused)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: A.Bonar, C.Zurhaar, T.Thomas, T.Campbell
Out: A.Bosenavulagi (omitted), W.Phillips (omitted), T.Xerri (shin), J.Polec (managed), S.Atley (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: S.Atley (unused)
St Kilda v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: N.Coffield, J.Sinclair, D.McKenzie, D.Joyce
Out: P.Hunter (omitted), B.Long (omitted), H.Clark (concussion), D.Howard (hamstring), J.Billings (hamstring)
Last week's sub: C.Sharman (replaced D.Howard)
SYDNEY
In: Nil
Out: J.Bell (omitted)
Last week's sub: D.Stephens (unused)
Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: R.Thilthorpe, B.Cook
Out: T.Walker (omitted), S.Berry (omitted), J.Rowe (omitted)
New: Brayden Cook
Last week's sub: D.Mackay (replaced C.Jones)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: R.Gray
Out: T.Marshall (omitted), B.Woodcock (omitted)
Last week's sub: B.Woodcock (unused)
Sunday, August 8
Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: O.Hanrahan, J.Ceglar, H.Morrison, J.Koschitzke
Out: D.Greaves (omitted), L.Breust (knee), N.Reeves (managed), T.Brockman (managed), D.Grainger-Barras (managed)
Last week's sub: D.Greaves (replaced L.Breust)
COLLINGWOOD
In: B.McCreery
Out: T.Bianco (omitted), N.Murphy (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: N.Murphy (unused)
Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: A.Treloar, E.Richards, T.Duryea
Out: M.Hannan (shoulder), C.Weightman (managed), R.Smith (omitted), P.Lipinski (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: P.Lipinski (unused)
ESSENDON
In: M.Gleeson, M.Guelfi, A.Waterman
Out: D.Heppell (thumb), K.Langford (hamstring), A.Perkins (omitted), B.Ham (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: B.Ham (replaced J.Laverde)
Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: A.Pearce
Out: B.Banfield (concussion), T.Watson (omitted)
Last week's sub: C.Blakely (replaced B.Banfield)
BRISBANE
In: J.Prior, R.Mathieson
Out: J.Madden (omitted), L.Neale (illness), K.Coleman (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: K.Coleman (unused)
Monday, August 9
West Coast v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: L.Edwards, N.Vardy, A.Witherden, J.Nelson
Out: X.O'Neill (omitted)
Last week's sub: M.Hutchings (unused)
MELBOURNE
In: J.Melksham, A.vandenBerg, S.Weideman, J.Smith
Out: J.Viney (suspension)
Last week's sub: J.Jordon (replaced T.McDonald)