WESTERN Bulldogs midfielder Adam Treloar will play his first game since injuring his syndesmosis joint in round 10.

Treloar is one of three changes made by the Dogs in their match against Essendon, with Ed Richards and Taylor Duryea returning to the side.

Mitch Hannan is out with a shoulder injury, high-flying youngster Cody Weightman has been managed while Roarke Smith has been dropped.

Three changes have been made to the Essendon side which fell just short of Sydney – Dyson Heppell (hand) and Kyle Langford (hamstring) will miss, with Archie Perkins omitted.

Marty Gleeson, Matt Guelfi and Alec Waterman come into the team.

Hawthorn has swung five changes (inclusive of used medi-sub Damon Greaves), with Ollie Hanrahan regaining his spot after some strong VFL form.

Jonathan Ceglar is back, while Ned Reeves, Tyler Brockman and Denver Grainger-Barras have all been managed. Jacob Koschitzke has also been recalled after a week's rest.

Collingwood has made just the one change, bringing in Beau McCreery for fellow youngster Trent Bianco.

Integral key back Alex Pearce is back in Fremantle's line-up after a week off with concussion, while opponents Brisbane has unleashed the beast(mode), recalling Rhys Mathieson to cover for an ill Lachie Neale.

The teams for Monday's West Coast-Melbourne clash will be finalised on Saturday at 4.30pm AEST.

Friday, August 6



Geelong v GWS Giants at GMHBA Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

GEELONG

In: M.Holmes

Out: I.Smith (managed), Q.Narkle (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Clark (unused)

GWS GIANTS

In: J.Stein, M.de Boer, Z.Sproule, J.Riccardi, K.Briggs, C.Brown

Out: P.Davis (concussion), D.Lloyd (ankle), J.Hopper (concussion), T.Green (hamstring), S.Reid (ankle), J.Hogan (managed), S.Mumford (managed)

Last week's sub: T.Bruhn (replaced P.Davis)

Saturday, August 7



Carlton v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

CARLTON

In: E.Betts

Out: M.Owies (omitted), M.Murphy (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: M.Murphy (replaced T.De Koning)

GOLD COAST

In: B.Ellis, J.Townsend

Out: S.Flanders (omitted), J.Bowes (omitted), W.Brodie (omitted)

New: Jacob Townsend

Last week's sub: W.Brodie (unused)

Richmond v North Melbourne at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: N.Vlastuin, K.McIntosh, H.Ralphsmith, C.Coleman-Jones, M.Rioli

Out: R.Garthwaite (omitted), J.Ross (omitted), J.Castagna (omitted), M.Chol (omitted), J.Aarts (omitted), J.Caddy (medi-sub)

New: Maurice Rioli jnr

Last week's sub: J.Caddy (unused)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Bonar, C.Zurhaar, T.Thomas, T.Campbell

Out: A.Bosenavulagi (omitted), W.Phillips (omitted), T.Xerri (shin), J.Polec (managed), S.Atley (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: S.Atley (unused)

St Kilda v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: N.Coffield, J.Sinclair, D.McKenzie, D.Joyce

Out: P.Hunter (omitted), B.Long (omitted), H.Clark (concussion), D.Howard (hamstring), J.Billings (hamstring)

Last week's sub: C.Sharman (replaced D.Howard)

SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: J.Bell (omitted)

Last week's sub: D.Stephens (unused)

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: R.Thilthorpe, B.Cook

Out: T.Walker (omitted), S.Berry (omitted), J.Rowe (omitted)

New: Brayden Cook

Last week's sub: D.Mackay (replaced C.Jones)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: R.Gray

Out: T.Marshall (omitted), B.Woodcock (omitted)

Last week's sub: B.Woodcock (unused)

Sunday, August 8



Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: O.Hanrahan, J.Ceglar, H.Morrison, J.Koschitzke

Out: D.Greaves (omitted), L.Breust (knee), N.Reeves (managed), T.Brockman (managed), D.Grainger-Barras (managed)

Last week's sub: D.Greaves (replaced L.Breust)

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.McCreery

Out: T.Bianco (omitted), N.Murphy (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: N.Murphy (unused)

Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Treloar, E.Richards, T.Duryea

Out: M.Hannan (shoulder), C.Weightman (managed), R.Smith (omitted), P.Lipinski (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: P.Lipinski (unused)

ESSENDON

In: M.Gleeson, M.Guelfi, A.Waterman

Out: D.Heppell (thumb), K.Langford (hamstring), A.Perkins (omitted), B.Ham (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: B.Ham (replaced J.Laverde)

Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: A.Pearce

Out: B.Banfield (concussion), T.Watson (omitted)

Last week's sub: C.Blakely (replaced B.Banfield)

BRISBANE

In: J.Prior, R.Mathieson

Out: J.Madden (omitted), L.Neale (illness), K.Coleman (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: K.Coleman (unused)

Monday, August 9

West Coast v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: L.Edwards, N.Vardy, A.Witherden, J.Nelson

Out: X.O'Neill (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Hutchings (unused)

MELBOURNE

In: J.Melksham, A.vandenBerg, S.Weideman, J.Smith

Out: J.Viney (suspension)

Last week's sub: J.Jordon (replaced T.McDonald)