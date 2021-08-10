The AFL advises the Match Review of the Monday game of Round 21 has been completed. One charge was laid and there were no further incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Christian Salem, Melbourne, has been charged with Tripping Dom Sheed, West Coast Eagles, during the third quarter of the Round 21 match between the West Coast Eagles and Melbourne played at Optus Stadium on Monday, August 9, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Tripping (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.