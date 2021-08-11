ARLO Draper is aiming for an AFL first.

The talented South Australian prospect is hoping to break new ground when he lands at an AFL club via this year's NAB AFL Draft.

The potential first-round draft choice joins the Road to the Draft podcast this week to discuss his season, injury setback and style on the field and his hopes for an AFL career.

As well as chatting to Draper, hosts Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards also bring the latest draft news from around the country and reveal the top-40 players in the 2021 pool.

Arlo Draper in action for South Adelaide in the SANFL Under-18s. Picture: Nick Hook Photography

This week's episode guide…

0:45 – We go in depth on the four tall forward prospects who enjoyed big games in Western Australia last weekend and an update on the NAB AFL Under-19 Championships.

3:30 – Which Victorian prospects will be playing this week in the NAB League?

5:50 – Cal breaks down the top flight of the draft class this season with a closer look at the top-10 chances.

8:30 – Which players need big national carnivals to boost their chances of being an early pick?

10:00 – We name the top-40 players in the draft pool and the prospect with great bloodlines who is shooting up the ranks.

14:15 – South Adelaide midfielder Arlo Draper joins the show for a chat.

19:00 – Draper discusses his ideal position and why he's trying to lose some of his "strut".

22:05 – What's it like being a teammate of potential No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis?

23:30 – Draper talks through the club interest he has had and how he would fare moving out of South Australia.

28:00 – Why Draper is aiming for an AFL first.