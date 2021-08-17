PORT Adelaide's 19 consecutive goals against Carlton on Saturday was remarkable, but it's not even the longest streak we've seen from a team in the past four seasons.

Incredibly, both Geelong and the Western Bulldogs have strung together more consecutive goals in recent years.

The record, courtesy of statistics provided by Champion Data, belongs to the Cats and their round 22 demolition of Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium in 2018.

Just like Port's effort at the weekend, Geelong's run of 23 unanswered goals was still unbroken when the match finished.

And just like Saturday's contest when Ken Hinkley's team trailed midway through the second quarter, Geelong was behind at quarter-time before rumbling to a 133-point triumph led by Tom Hawkins' six goals.

Port Adelaide players celebrate a goal during round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Not far behind the Cats' effort was the Bulldogs, who slammed on 21 straight against Essendon at Marvel Stadium in round 21, 2019.

The Bombers kicked the first goal of that match and the final three – but everything in between was a red, white and blue avalanche.

In all, there has been eight teams since 2000 that have kicked 16 goals or more in succession during a match.

Almost just as unlikely on Sunday was Bayley Fritsch's effort of kicking five successive goals for Melbourne in its win over Adelaide.

Bayley's bag of seven Bayley Fritsch proved unstoppable against the Crows, with his decorated bag of seven majors

Only three players have kicked more goals in succession for their team since 1999.

Josh Kennedy leads the way with his seven in a row for the Eagles against, you guessed it, former club Carlton in round two, 2015.

Kennedy kicked 10 overall that night in a big win.

Two players have kicked six on end - Nick Riewoldt against North Melbourne in 2010 and Tom Lynch, in his final year at Gold Coast, against Carlton in 2018.

Fritsch is one of 28 players to have kicked five in a row.

Longest goal streak

Game Club Opposition Goal Streak 2018 R22 Geelong Cats Fremantle 23 2019 R21 Western Bulldogs Essendon 21 2021 R22 Port Adelaide Carlton 19 2004 R08 North Melbourne Port Adelaide 16 2005 R13 Port Adelaide Hawthorn 16 2006 R22 Sydney Swans Carlton 16 2011 R06 Essendon Gold Coast Suns 16 2016 R23 Sydney Swans Richmond 16

From 2000 – 2021.

Successive goals for a single team

Game Player Opposition Goal Streak Rd 2, 2015 Josh J. Kennedy Carlton 7 Rd 20, 2010 Nick Riewoldt North Melbourne 6 Rd 2, 2018 Tom J. Lynch (GCS) Carlton 6

Since 1999.

28 players have kicked 5 in a row, including Fritsch and Lucas.