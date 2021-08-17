PORT Adelaide's 19 consecutive goals against Carlton on Saturday was remarkable, but it's not even the longest streak we've seen from a team in the past four seasons.

Incredibly, both Geelong and the Western Bulldogs have strung together more consecutive goals in recent years.

The record, courtesy of statistics provided by Champion Data, belongs to the Cats and their round 22 demolition of Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium in 2018.

Just like Port's effort at the weekend, Geelong's run of 23 unanswered goals was still unbroken when the match finished.

And just like Saturday's contest when Ken Hinkley's team trailed midway through the second quarter, Geelong was behind at quarter-time before rumbling to a 133-point triumph led by Tom Hawkins' six goals.

Not far behind the Cats' effort was the Bulldogs, who slammed on 21 straight against Essendon at Marvel Stadium in round 21, 2019.

The Bombers kicked the first goal of that match and the final three – but everything in between was a red, white and blue avalanche.

In all, there has been eight teams since 2000 that have kicked 16 goals or more in succession during a match.

Almost just as unlikely on Sunday was Bayley Fritsch's effort of kicking five successive goals for Melbourne in its win over Adelaide.

Bayley's bag of seven

Bayley Fritsch proved unstoppable against the Crows, with his decorated bag of seven majors

Only three players have kicked more goals in succession for their team since 1999.

Josh Kennedy leads the way with his seven in a row for the Eagles against, you guessed it, former club Carlton in round two, 2015.

Kennedy kicked 10 overall that night in a big win.

Two players have kicked six on end - Nick Riewoldt against North Melbourne in 2010 and Tom Lynch, in his final year at Gold Coast, against Carlton in 2018.

Fritsch is one of 28 players to have kicked five in a row.

Longest goal streak

Game

Club

Opposition

Goal Streak

2018 R22

Geelong Cats

Fremantle

23

2019 R21

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

21

2021 R22

Port Adelaide

Carlton

19

2004 R08

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

16

2005 R13

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

16

2006 R22

Sydney Swans

Carlton

16

2011 R06

Essendon

Gold Coast Suns

16

2016 R23

Sydney Swans

Richmond

16

From 2000 – 2021.

Successive goals for a single team

Game

Player

Opposition

Goal Streak

Rd 2, 2015

Josh J. Kennedy

Carlton

7

Rd 20, 2010

Nick Riewoldt

North Melbourne

6

Rd 2, 2018

Tom J. Lynch (GCS)

Carlton

6

Since 1999.

28 players have kicked 5 in a row, including Fritsch and Lucas.