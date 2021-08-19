FREMANTLE veteran David Mundy has produced a 2021 campaign worthy of higher individual honours at the end of this season, according to coach Justin Longmuir.

Mundy will set a new club games record when he runs out for 354th match against St Kilda on Sunday, capping a series of milestones and an extended celebration of his brilliant career.

With the 36-year-old among the main contenders to take out Fremantle's best and fairest award this year, alongside Andrew Brayshaw and Sean Darcy, Longmuir said he should also be considered for selection in the Therabody AFL All-Australian team.

Fremantle's David Mundy blindsides the West Coast defence and kicks a beautiful goal in his 353rd game

"I think his best footy is as good as anyone in the comp to be honest," Longmuir said on Thursday.

"His impact on games and his impact on the scoreboard with his possessions is as good as anyone in the comp.

"He's had a superb year. I think it is All-Australian worthy. (But) there's a lot of players worthy of midfield positions in the All-Australian team and they can only fit so many in."

Mundy has played every game this season and averaged 25.2 disposals, his best return outside 2015 when he was named on the interchange bench in the All-Australian team.

He has ranked equal 13th in the AFL for total score involvements (6.6 a game) and in the top 20 across the competition for inside 50s (4.4), contested possessions (11.3) and clearances (5.5).

He sits 13th in the AFL Coaches Association player of the year award.

"I see what he does week-in, week-out, and I see what he does every day of the week around the club," Longmuir said.

"Like I've said with Dave all along, his performance on field is one thing, his leadership off the field and on the field is another thing.

"His ability to impart his experiences on others is priceless. So he's had a super year."

The Dockers need to beat St Kilda on Sunday and hope two of Greater Western Sydney, Essendon and West Coast lose for their season to remain alive and break a five-year finals drought.

If their season does end, they will wait on a decision from out-of-contract midfielder Adam Cerra on his future, with the club preparing contingencies for the NAB AFL Trade Period if he leaves.

Longmuir said he didn't expect an answer from Cerra as soon as his exit meeting.

"I think he understands where we're going as a footy club and he understands what role he can play in that," the coach said.

"It (an answer) will come in time, and we need to get our ducks in order and make sure we're prepared for trade week.

"But there is a bit of time until then, so we won't be demanding an answer on Monday if we lose this week.

"We've got contingencies in place either way."

Longmuir said the Dockers moved early on informing defender Reece Conca that he would not be offered a new contract because of his position at the club as a leader.

"He came to us wanting to know as soon as possible and as soon as that decision was made we thought out of respect to him we'd tell him straight away," the coach said.