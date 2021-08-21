THE AFL advises the Match Review of the Friday game of Round 23 has been completed. One charge was laid and there was one further incident that required a detailed explanation.

Caleb Daniel, Western Bulldogs, has been charged with a first offence of Abusive, Insulting, Threatening, Obscene Language Towards or in Relation to an Umpire (Ray Chamberlain), during the third quarter of the Round 23 match between the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide played at Marvel Stadium on Friday, August 20, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Abusive, Insulting, Threatening, Obscene Language Towards or in Relation to an Umpire. The incident was classified as a $2500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

Incident assessed:

The match day report laid against the Western Bulldogs' Aaron Naughton for his tackle against Port Adelaide's Tom Jonas from the third quarter of Friday's match played at Marvel Stadium was assessed. Jonas gains possession of the ball on the defensive side of the wing for Port Adelaide before he is tackled by Naughton. It was determined by the MRO that Naughton’s actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.