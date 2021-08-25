PERTH'S Optus Stadium will host the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final if Victoria's COVID-19 outbreak prevents the showpiece game being held at the MCG for the second successive year.

However, the Grand Final's move to Western Australia cannot be finalised until the Victorian Government decides that it can no longer safely hold the event in front of a suitable crowd.

Melbourne has been in lockdown since July 15 and recorded another 45 locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

McLachlan said he expected a final decision to come from the Victorian Government at some stage next week.

"If we're unable to play at the MCG, the Grand Final will be at Optus Stadium. Our priority clearly will be the health and safety of the West Australian community. We'll work through the quarantine facilities and restrictions for our playing groups and it will be an amazing venue in the event the MCG is unavailable," he said.

A wide shot of the crowd at the Western Derby at Optus Stadium in round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

McLachlan said Optus Stadium had been chosen ahead of Adelaide Oval as the Grand Final back-up because of the greater crowd capacity available in Western Australia after an "extraordinarily expensive" year for the industry.

"They've both got their merits but the capacity available at Optus Stadium is 100 per cent and that's pretty compelling, to have as many people as we can see the biggest and best sporting event in the country," he said.

With both Victoria and NSW still affected by COVID-19 lockdowns and the AFL committed to playing the finals series in front of crowds, the first weekend of the finals will be played in Adelaide and Tasmania.

McLachlan said the venues for the preliminary finals would depend on the results in the first weekend of the finals, with both Brisbane and Port Adelaide still in contention to host prelims if they win.

