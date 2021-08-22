WEEK one of the Toyota AFL Finals Series has been locked in with four massive clashes to take place in South Australia and Tasmania.

It all kicks off on Friday night when Port Adelaide hosts Geelong at Adelaide Oval in a repeat of last year's qualifying final.

Melbourne's reward for winning its first minor premiership since 1964 is a Saturday night clash against Brisbane at Adelaide Oval.

Sydney and Greater Western Sydney will face each other in the finals for the third time with the crosstown rivals to meet at the University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston on Saturday afternoon.

And Essendon will be chasing its first finals win since 2004 when it faces the Western Bulldogs at the same venue on Sunday afternoon.

WEEK ONE FINALS FIXTURE

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27



Second qualifying final

Port Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 7.20pm ACST

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28



Second elimination final

Sydney v GWS Giants at University of Tasmania Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

First qualifying final

Melbourne v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29

First elimination final

Western Bulldogs v Essendon at University of Tasmania Stadium, 3.20pm AEST