WEEK one of the Toyota AFL Finals Series has been locked in with four massive clashes to take place in South Australia and Tasmania.
It all kicks off on Friday night when Port Adelaide hosts Geelong at Adelaide Oval in a repeat of last year's qualifying final.
Melbourne's reward for winning its first minor premiership since 1964 is a Saturday night clash against Brisbane at Adelaide Oval.
Sydney and Greater Western Sydney will face each other in the finals for the third time with the crosstown rivals to meet at the University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston on Saturday afternoon.
And Essendon will be chasing its first finals win since 2004 when it faces the Western Bulldogs at the same venue on Sunday afternoon.
WEEK ONE FINALS FIXTURE
FRIDAY, AUGUST 27
Second qualifying final
Port Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 7.20pm ACST
SATURDAY, AUGUST 28
Second elimination final
Sydney v GWS Giants at University of Tasmania Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
First qualifying final
Melbourne v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST
SUNDAY, AUGUST 29
First elimination final
Western Bulldogs v Essendon at University of Tasmania Stadium, 3.20pm AEST