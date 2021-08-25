COMMENTATOR Brian Taylor has been flown to a Melbourne hospital with minor injuries after a gas explosion at his home in Victoria's Gippsland region.

The former Collingwood and Richmond forward turned broadcaster was working on a hot water service at his Walhalla property on Wednesday afternoon when there was an explosion.

A Seven Network spokeswoman said the 59-year-old was taken to hospital for routine monitoring and observation and described his injuries as "minor".

"He's expected to make a full recovery and be back at work calling the footy this weekend," she said.

"We'll continue to check in with Brian and his family throughout the course of the afternoon."

Two CFA crews responded to reports of the explosion just after midday and determined there was no fire upon arrival before declaring the scene under control.

The Erica and District Fire Brigade said the "minor gas explosion" stemmed from a gas fridge.