FREMANTLE assistant coach Josh Carr has been suspended for four matches and the club handed a hefty fine for a breach of the Western Australia government's strict quarantine directions.

Carr was issued with a summons for three alleged breaches of WA protocols after police visited his home and found he was elsewhere when he was meant to be completing 14 days of home quarantine following the Dockers' clash against Sydney on the Gold Coast in round 19.

On Monday, the AFL determined Carr would be suspended for a total of four matches, with the remainder of the ban to be served in the opening two rounds next season.

The Dockers have been fined $25,000 - half of which is suspended - and the amount will be included in the club's 2021 football department soft cap.

The penalty comes as the AFL leans on WA to complete this year's finals series, with one semi-final, a preliminary final and the grand final set to be played at Perth's Optus Stadium.

"The government quarantine orders are in place to best protect the health and well-being of our players and staff, their family and friends and everyone in the wider community," AFL acting general manager of football Andrew Dillon said.

"We are in a privileged position to be able to continue to play matches and we must respect that privilege that is afforded to us by the relevant state governments."

In July, Fremantle chief executive Simon Garlick said there was "no excuse" for Carr's breach.

"While Josh was very apologetic and remorseful, we are frustrated and disappointed by his actions and concerned about the negative impact they could have on the very positive relationships we've maintained with WA police, the state government and the AFL throughout the course of the pandemic," Garlick said.

First-year Dockers player Brandon Walker also breached quarantine orders in July when he walked his dog a short distance from his home.

Walker was issued with an infringement notice by police and an official warning by the club.