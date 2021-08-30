Clayton Oliver celebrates a goal against Brisbane in the 2021 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE star Clayton Oliver is the early frontrunner for the Gary Ayres Award for best finals player after picking up a perfect 10 votes for his performance against Brisbane on Saturday night.

Oliver, who won the AFLCA Player of the Year award, racked up 33 disposals and kicked a goal as the Demons advanced to the preliminary final.

Sydney gun Isaac Heeney also picked up the 10 despite the Swans' season ending at the hands of the Giants, while Port Adelaide stars Travis Boak and Ollies Wines were others to feature prominently.

Check out all the week one votes and the leaderboard below.

For every final, the AFL coaches vote for the best players from their game. The coaches vote for five players, giving them a mark from 1-5. The maximum a player can score is 10 (with five votes from both coaches).

Port Adelaide v Geelong

9 Travis Boak (PORT)

7 Ollie Wines (PORT)

6 Aliir Aliir (PORT)

3 Tom Jonas (PORT)

3 Orazio Fantasia (PORT)

2 Jack Henry (GEEL)

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney

10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

6 Josh Kelly (GWS)

6 Luke Parker (SYD)

4 Harry Perryman (GWS)

2 Jesse Hogan (GWS)

2 Tim Taranto (GWS)

Melbourne v Brisbane

10 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

7 Christian Petracca (MELB)

4 Charlie Cameron (BL)

4 Lachie Neale (BL)

3 Jake Lever (MELB)

1 Max Gawn (MELB)

1 Alex Neal-Bullen (MELB)

Western Bulldogs v Essendon

7 Tom Liberatore (WB)

6 Jack Macrae (WB)

5 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

5 Cody Weightman (WB)

4 Darcy Parish (ESS)

2 Aaron Naughton (WB)

1 Jordan Ridley (ESS)

Leaderboard

10 Isaac Heeney SYD

10 Clayton Oliver MELB

9 Travis Boak PORT

7 Tom Liberatore WB

7 Christian Petracca MELB

7 Ollie Wines PORT

6 Aliir Aliir PORT

6 Josh Kelly GWS

6 Jack Macrae WB

6 Luke Parker SYD

5 Marcus Bontempelli WB

5 Cody Weightman WB

4 Charlie Cameron BL

4 Lachie Neale BL

4 Darcy Parish ESS

4 Harry Perryman GWS

3 Orazio Fantasia PORT

3 Tom Jonas PORT

3 Jake Lever MELB

Previous winners

2016 Josh Kennedy (Sydney)

2017 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2018 Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood)

2019 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2020 Dustin Martin (Richmond)