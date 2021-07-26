Round 19 nominees:
- Tom De Koning (Carlton)
- Isaac Heeney (Sydney Swans)
- Cody Weightman (Western Bulldogs)
Round 19 voting has closed. Congratulations Cody Weightman, Round 19 winner.
Check out the three best marks from round nineteen
Round 19 nominees:
Round 19 voting has closed. Congratulations Cody Weightman, Round 19 winner.
This content is unavailable in your region. You can access more content with Watch AFL
You need a Live Pass subscription.
From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.