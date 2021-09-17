IF this time last week the Power were thinking of a 2021 premiership ... THEN. Picture: AFL Media

WITH the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership season nearing an end, Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is really heating up.

IF ...

the Crows, rightly, have spent the past two years re-setting as a club ...

THEN ...

no point staying in that space forever. Need to return some sizzle to overall operations.





IF ..

his first Lions' best and fairest was controversially shared with three teammates in the 2015 season in which just four matches were won ...

THEN ...

his fifth was not only fully worthy but franked an extraordinarily successful career for Dayne Zorko.

IF ...

I suggested in this column last week that a picture of the Blues board accompanied the word "dysfunctional" in the dictionary ...

THEN ...

lo and behold I've discovered there's another picture of that board in that same publication next to "rudderless".





IF ...

Taylor Adams isn't Magpies captain next season ...

THEN ...

I will be surprised. Time for Pendlebury to hand it over, and Adams is primed. No.1 on my list of the Guys You'd Love To Go To Footy War With.

IF ...

Irving Mosquito played just four matches in three seasons with the Bombers, and with serious injury behind the decision to officially end his time this week ...

THEN ...

the two goals he kicked on debut in last year's Dreamtime game will forever be there as memorable highlights.

IF ...

the Lachie Neale dust seemed to settle nearly as quickly as it was stirred ...

THEN ...

don't be surprised if it is stirred again, say, in the final 90 minutes of the 2021 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

IF ...

Cotchin has decided to step down as skipper of the Tigers ...

THEN ...

Joel should probably consider doing so, too. Has given more than everything in 334 matches, 224 of those as captain. Tom Stewart, come on down.





IF ...

the pull of home has worked against the Suns more than a few times since its AFL life began in 2011 ...

THEN ...

it's only fair it seems to have worked for them this week, with Mabior Chol – whose family is based a short distance from the club's base - indicating he wants to join as a free agent.





IF ...

Toby, Josh, Lachie, Jez, Mummy and many other Giants of big profile have absorbed most of the headlines in GWS's 10 years in the AFL ...

THEN ...

a couple who have been equally crucial to the club dynamic over that time had their careers ended this week. Foundation players Sam Reid and Matt Buntine. Reid's journey in particular is a fascinating one, beginning as a Bulldog in the 2007 national draft, and taking in 14 years on AFL club lists for 108 matches and a Grand Final appearance.

IF ...

the jungle drums were a sound in the distance this time last week ...

THEN ...

they’re louder this week. Tom Mitchell. Interesting few weeks ahead.





IF ...

the gourmet cheese platters with quince paste haven't yet been ordered by Optus Stadium caterers ...

THEN ...

they'd better be quick. There is a lot of navy blue and red wandering around Perth at the moment.

IF ...

the name Laura Kane is one you’re not yet familiar with ...

THEN ...

you will be soon. Leaving the Roos as strategy and football operations boss, for a key role in the AFL's heavily restructured football department. A big loss for North.

IF ...

this time last week the Power were thinking of a 2021 premiership ...

THEN ...

a rampant Western Bulldogs delivered a severe reality check. Lots of questions on a lot of players, which won’t have a chance of being answered until the corresponding stage of next season.





IF ...

Dusty was made captain and he maintained his media ban ...

THEN ...

so be it. He's Dusty.





IF ...

he was equal third in last year's Brownlow Medal with Christian Petracca, behind Lachie Neale and Trav Boak ...

THEN ...

no reason Jack Steele won't be on the podium again on Sunday night. Arguably had a better 2021 than 2020, and there's probably less Saints to Steele, sorry, steal, votes.





IF ...

there are bigger names on the Swans list than Jordan Dawson ...

THEN ...

the impact of his exit back to South Australian is still going to be profound. A highly promising 24-year-old whose future could be anything.





IF ...

Nic Nat has now won the past two Eagles' best and fairest awards ...

THEN ...

that further underlines the collective waste that has been the 2020 and 2021 seasons. To finally see the dynamic big man get a clear and relative injury-free crack at his footy, and for the club not to cash in on that with high-end finals finishes is a sporting indictment.

IF ...

Alex Keath is good to go in the Toyota AFL Grand Final ...

THEN ...

there's going to be heartache at selection. Maybe for Zaine Cordy, perhaps Ryan Gardner.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

there were 180,000 people in the online queue to access the 10,000 general admission seats for Saturday week, and the research of the ticket companies suggests each person is seeking an average of 2.4 tickets with each transaction and given the two clubs had already sold out a combined 24,000 seats inside three hours ...

THEN ...

there is every chance Perth's Optus Stadium 60,000 capacity could have been sold out three, maybe four, perhaps five times.