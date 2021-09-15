Nic Naitanui and partner Brittany Brown ahead of the 2021 West Coast Best and Fairest night. Picture: @westcoasteagles Twitter

WEST Coast star Nic Naitanui has won the 2021 John Worsfold Medal, becoming just the fourth Eagle to claim back-to-back club champion awards in 35 years.

Naitanui, who was also named in the Therabody AFL All-Australian team for consecutive seasons after a brilliant 2021 campaign, was a runaway winner with 200 votes.

The 31-year-old won the award from midfielders Dom Sheed (160) and Andrew Gaff (149). Jack Redden (137) and Jack Darling (136) rounded out the top five, which was announced at Crown Perth's Grand Ballroom on Wednesday night.

Naitanui was the AFL's standout tap ruckman in 2021, leading the competition for total hitouts to advantage (12.3 a game) and ranking No.3 for overall hitouts (31.2).

Nic Naitanui takes a mega mark in a crowded pack and plays on for a big goal

He ranked No.5 in the AFL for clearances (7.2) and led all ruckman for centre clearances (2.5), covering a West Coast midfield that was otherwise hit by injuries and form issues for much of the season.

Premiership midfielder Elliot Yeo was the last Eagle to win back-to-back club champion awards (2017, 2018), alongside defender Glen Jakovich (1993, 1994, 1995, 2000) and midfielder Ben Cousins (2001, 2002, 2003, 2005).

Guy McKenna (1989, 1999), Chris Judd (2004, 2006), Darren Glass (2007, 2009, 2011) and Luke Shuey (2016, 2019) are other Eagles to win multiple best and fairest awards, with Naitanui becoming the first West Coast ruckman to achieve the feat.

The dynamic big man played all 22 games and exceeded the 194 votes he won with last year, having edged midfielder Gaff by just two votes in 2020.

West Coast players celebrate a goal by Dom Sheed in their win over St Kilda in round 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

His margin this season highlighted both his own excellence and the disappointing seasons endured by the Eagles' top players.

Sheed achieved the highest placing of his eight seasons, while Gaff, who played one game fewer than Sheed and Naitanui, finished in the top five for the eighth time.

West Coast's Andrew Gaff in action against Collingwood in R20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Under the Eagles' voting system, four members of the match committee rate each player on a scale of zero to three after each game, with Naitanui receiving the maximum 12 votes on seven occasions.

In other awards announced, premiership defender Liam Duggan won the Chris Mainwaring Medal as the best clubman, while young tall Harry Edwards won the Emerging Talent Award.

John Worsfold Medal top 10

1. Nic Naitanui - 200 votes

2. Dom Sheed - 160

3. Andrew Gaff - 149

4. Jack Redden - 137

5. Jack Darling - 136

6. Tim Kelly - 129

7. Jamie Cripps - 128

8. Tom Barrass - 123

9. Tom Cole - 119

10. Oscar Allen - 113