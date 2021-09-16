Brother and sister Maggie and Matt O'Keefe in front of a Bulldogs wall mural on September 15, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

GENERAL public tickets for the Toyota AFL Grand Final have sold out within a matter of minutes as fans scrambled to get a seat for the September 25 decider.

A total of 10,250 tickets were made available for the general public, and they were snapped up in nine minutes after going on sale at 10am AWST on Thursday.

At one point on the Ticketmaster website, there were more than 130,000 people waiting in the virtual queue.

Prices started at $185.

An allotment of 24,000 tickets (12,000 per club) was made available to members of the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne earlier this week.

All of those tickets sold out in quick fashion. The Optus Stadium capacity is 61,266.

Last week, the WA government rushed through legislation making ticket scalping illegal in a bid to avoid people using the Grand Final as a money-making scheme.

Any individual found breaking the law could be fined up to $20,000, with companies to be slugged up to $100,000.