Melbourne great Garry Lyon and former Bulldogs champion Chris Grant in their playing days. Pictures: AFL Photos

CLUB legends Chris Grant and Garry Lyon have been nominated by Western Bulldogs and Melbourne, respectively, to present the premiership cup to this year's winning team.

Both players captained their clubs in the 1990s and are members of their clubs' Team of the Century.

Grant currently works at the Western Bulldogs as head of football and his daughter Issy plays for the AFLW team.

Chris Grant embraces daughter Isabella and after she receives her Bulldogs jumper before the AFLW round three clash with Geelong on February 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

He played 341 games and kicked 554 goals for the Dogs over an incredible 18 years, retiring in 2007 after debuting in 1990.

A three-time All-Australian, Grant is a two-time best and fairest and was inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

Lyon is now a respected commentator after a 14-year career at Melbourne, playing 226 games and kicking 426 goals.

Garry Lyon, Tony Lockett and Stewart Loewe during Spud's game between St Kilda and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on March 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

A five-time All-Australian, he represented Victoria on nine occasions, captaining the state in 1994.

Lyon is a two-time best and fairest with the Dees, and has also coached Australia in the International Rules Series.