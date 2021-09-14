THE AFL has confirmed the member ticketing allocation for the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final has sold out.

Both Melbourne and Western Bulldogs members purchased all 24,000 allocated tickets (12,000 tickets each) to the last Saturday in September.

The final 10,250 tickets to the match will go on sale to the General Public at 10:00am AWST via Ticketmaster.

The maximum number of tickets per transaction in the General Public on-sale is capped at four.

The AFL strongly encourages that fans only purchase tickets through the authorised ticket partner Ticketmaster.

AFL Executive General Manager Kylie Rogers said “The interest in the 2021 Grand Final in Perth has been unprecedented, and that is reflective of how quickly the member on-sale sold out over the last two days.

"We now focus on the General Public on-sale on Thursday in which 10,250 tickets will be available via Ticketmaster, the first time the AFL has allocated an upfront allocation of tickets to the General Public at the AFL Grand Final.



"We look forward to a full house at Optus Stadium and delivery the West Australian community an epic event to remember."