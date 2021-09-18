WEST Coast will field interest from rival clubs in out-of-contract tall Jarrod Brander and won't make a decision on his future at the club until after the NAB AFL Trade Period if he doesn't find a new home.

Meanwhile, chief executive Trevor Nisbett expects champion pair Josh Kennedy and Shannon Hurn to both play on in 2022.

Brander has been waiting for an indication on his future at the Eagles for some time and is one of at least eight West Coast players yet to have a contract for 2022 confirmed.

Nisbett indicated the first round draft pick from 2017, who has played 22 games in four seasons, would be on the trade table.

"We'll get through the trade period with Jarrod and then we'll make some decisions on Jarrod as to where he's at," Nisbett told ABC Radio.

"Currently we're waiting on the trade period to start.

"If Jarrod is a tradable player, we'll see if someone's got some interest in Jarrod.

"After that we'll see what happens from that point on, but we'll make decisions post the trade period."

Brander has been waiting since at least early August for clarity on his future and remains unclear on what his options for 2022 will be.

The Eagles have already farewelled seven players, But Nisbett said both Kennedy and Hurn were likely to remain on the list in 2022.

West Coast's Shannon Hurn (left) and Josh Kennedy look dejected after a loss during round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"Our expectation is both players will play on," he said.

"Both of them feel as though they have more to deliver, and so do we.

"We think they've got more to contribute, not just as players but as people.

"They contribute so much to our playing group and we feel it's important to have those senior heads here."

Nisbett said the Eagles would look at trade opportunities "on their merit" and no player returning to WA was off the table.

With a rare opportunity to take a longer break during the off-season, he said the team would enter a crucial summer period in which they needed to return in shape.

"This is probably the first time in six or seven years where we've been able to have a longer break," Nisbett said.

"But you can't afford to come back in poor shape, and with the shortened seasons every year over that period, I think some of our players didn't come back in great shape.

"The facts are we had a number of players who did get injured and were injured for large parts of the year.

"We need all of our players to come back in really good condition and I think they're all aware of that."