Melbourne fans celebrate during the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final at Optus Stadium on September 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE coach Simon Goodwin felt the "veil of negativity" that had long shadowed the club lingered right up until the moment their drought-breaking premiership was secured.

All year, Goodwin had urged the red-and-blue faithful to buy into his vision of a successful team and tag along for the ride.

He repeated the message after comprehensive finals victories over Brisbane and Geelong put the Demons closer to achieving the ultimate success.

James Harmes, Simon Goodwin, and Bayley Fritsch before taking to the stage at Forrest Place Footy on September 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Yet, even leading into Saturday night's Grand Final, Goodwin couldn't quite shake the sense he first felt when he walked through the doors as Paul Roos' anointed successor seven years ago.

"Roosy touched on it when he first got to the club, he spoke about the veil of negativity," Goodwin told Fox Footy on Monday night.



"There was just a feeling around our environment and our club where our supporters were waiting and almost expecting the club to fail.

Paul Roos and Simon Goodwin during a match against Hawthorn in 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's taken a long period of time for us to change the perception and to understand what it takes to win and what building a winning culture looks like.

"Even throughout the finals, the supporters were so happy with where we were going as a footy club and so proud of the boys, but until you actually get to that final day and you get the result, there's always that level of doubt."



10 TALKING POINTS Dee-structive third quarter, was Max robbed?

The doubt appeared justified mid-way through the third quarter in the Grand Final, when superstar Marcus Bontempelli's third goal gave the Western Bulldogs a 19-point lead.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Max's third-term nerves as Dees win historic flag Damian Barrett speaks to Melbourne premiership captain Max Gawn after the Demons' historic flag

But Melbourne's now-famous seven-goal blitz in the last 15 minutes leading into three-quarter time reversed the game's momentum and changed the course of AFL history.

"There's a lot nerves and anxiety heading into the finals and there's a lot of nerves heading into Grand Final day, but I think now we've shifted our culture," Goodwin said.



HOW THE WEST WAS WON Decade of dysfunction wiped away in 31 seconds



"It's a winning environment, it's a performance environment.

"Our supporters should now go to the footy proud of their footy team, (knowing) that they're going to compete and they're a chance to win every time they play."