Charlie Constable marks in front of James Worpel during Geelong's round three clash with the Hawks on April 5, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE IMMEDIATE future of Geelong's Charlie Constable is up in the air, with the out-of-contract midfielder receiving "moderate" interest from rival clubs.

Since being taken by the Cats with pick No.36 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft, Constable has battled to get a regular game, playing just 12 times at senior level in four seasons.

Speaking on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Tuesday morning, Marty Pask, the managing director of Kapital Sports Group, said Constable was still talking to Geelong but hopeful of greater opportunities.

Charlie Constable shoots off a handpass during the round three match between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG on April 5, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"The door is not shut on Charlie to return to Geelong," Pask said.

"They've got a very open mind in terms of where he may sit in 12 or 18 months, but should an opportunity arise now and it's a good one … he'd obviously look at it."

Constable stands 191cm and his strong frame has dominated at VFL level, averaging 32 disposals from his nine games this year, including back-to-back weeks of 40-plus against Brisbane and Essendon.

Charlie Constable in action during Geelong's VFL round 12, 2021 clash against Essendon. Picture: AFL Photos

However, it translated to just three senior games.

Pask said interest had been "moderate" from other clubs and that Constable was open-minded.

"I'd like to look at him in the marketplace as somebody that is getting a player they can rely on and count on and to give him an opportunity because he thoroughly deserves it."