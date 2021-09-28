AFL chief Gillon McLachlan speaking to the media at Optus Stadium on September 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CHIEF executive Gillon McLachlan has thrown his weight behind vaccinations again, saying it is the League's way out from COVID-19 disruptions.

A decision is expected soon from the AFL on mandatory vaccinations for players and club staff.

McLachlan said earlier this month it's a complicated issue, with some resistance from the AFL Players' Association.

But he made his own thoughts clear again on Tuesday before returning to Melbourne.

"If we want to get our lives back and get back to doing things the simple way, and opening up, we need to be vaccinated," he told journalists at Perth airport.

"We see it as our path out and our policy will reflect that."

The last two AFL seasons have survived major disruptions and challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday night's Toyota AFL Grand Final was played at Optus Stadium in Perth and the Gabba in Brisbane hosted the premiership decider last year.

A general view of the Telstra Half-Time Show during the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on September 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

In his speech at last week's Brownlow Medal count, McLachlan called on everyone associated with the game to be vaccinated.

"For those who play our game or follow our game at every level right across our football community, please go and get vaccinated," he said.

"So we can once more unite as families, as friends, as work colleagues, as footy fans, as neighbours, as communities - as one."