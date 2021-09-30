Sydney players get around Braeden Campbell after he kicked a goal against North Melbourne in R22, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY has locked in Braeden Campbell until the end of 2025 after the young gun signed a three-year extension.

Ruck-forward Callum Sinclair and defender Colin O’Riordan have also agreed new deals to play on with the Swans in 2022.

Swans Academy graduate Campbell was taken at pick No.5 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft and had an immediate impact playing in the opening round and being nominated for the NAB AFL Rising Star the following week.

Campbell was already contracted for 2022 but has extended his deal to commit to the Swans.

"We have a strong young group of talent coming through at the Swans, and Braeden Campbell is a key part of that," Swans' general manager of football Charlie Gardiner said.

"At just 19 he has shown plenty of promise and we are excited to continue working with him to further develop his skillset at the Swans."

Veteran Sinclair has played 89 matches for Sydney since moving across from West Coast at the end of 2015. The 32-year-old only added four more this season as recruit Tom Hickey took on the lead ruck role and younger tall forward options emerged.

As revealed by AFL.com.au, Irish import O'Riordan was closing in on a new one-year deal after forcing his way into the Swans’ side late in the season. The 25-year-old has played 29 matches since debuting in 2018.

"Sinclair has been a key member of the Swans for a number of years and we are pleased to see him remain at the club for another season," Gardiner said.

"Callum played several senior games this year, while also using his experience to lead our young VFL side during another challenging season.

"O’Riordan is a valued presence both on and off the field at the club. Despite battling injury this year his character never wavered as an exceptional person and valued teammate, and this was evident when he was awarded the 2021 Barry Round Best Clubman."

The Swans have opened discussions with Adelaide on a trade for Jordan Dawson, while George Hewett is expected to move to Carlton when the free agency period opens on Friday.

Veteran Sam Reid is one of several other Swans still to confirm their future, along with small forwards Sam Wicks and Ben Ronke.