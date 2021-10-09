Taj Woewodin gets his handball away during 2021 NAB AFL U19 Championships between Western Australia and South Australia at Lathlain Park. Picture: Supplied

FAMOUS surnames from both South Australia and Western Australia will again face off in the latest NAB AFL U19 Championships clash today.

The game will be played at South Australia's Thebarton Oval and you can watch a LIVE stream of all the action in the player below from 1.30pm ACDT/2pm AEDT.

Some of the brightest prospects in the country will be showcasing their talents ahead of this year's NAB AFL Draft on November 24.

FROM 1.30pm ACDT/2pm AEDT

South Australia last played Western Australia on Grand Final day and went down by just five points in a thriller.

Blayne O'Loughlin, the nephew of Sydney great Michael, was South Australia's best in that game and he will again be fronting up for this clash. Son of Brownlow medallist Shane Woewodin, Taj, has been selected for Western Australia along with the brother of Carlton star Patrick Cripps, Josh.



Nas Wanganeen-Milera (the nephew of Port Adelaide and Essendon champion Gavin) and Jesse Motlop (the son of former Kangaroo and Power forward Daniel) will line up for South Australia and Western Australia respectively.

However, in a blow for South Australia, potential No.1 draft pick Jason Horne-Francis will be absent.

NAB AFL U19 CHAMPIONSHIPS

South Australia v Western Australia

Thebarton Oval, Sunday, October 10, 1.30pm ACDT



SOUTH AUSTRALIA

B: M.Litster, Z.Becker, B.O'Loughlin

HB: J.Burgoyne, O.Adams, S Linke

C: B.Calvett, A. D'Aloia, N.Wanganeen-Milera

HF: M.Ferres, L.Cooke, C.Kennedy

F: J.Owens, H.Lemmey, I.Dudley

Foll: O.Steene, M.Liddy, M.Roberts

I/C: L.Grubb, H.Harrison, A.Lord, M.Michalanney, J.Parish

Emg: D.McGary, Z.Phillips, H.Stagg, L.Whitelum

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

B: F.Gorringe, J. McIlvinney, J. McVee

HB: R.Bazzo, J.Avery, B.Watson

C: A.Jones, K.Dittmar, C.Warner

HF: B.Hough, J.Williams, L.Paton

F: J.Motlop, E.Benning, E.Regan

Foll: J.Cripps, G.Sheldrick, T.Woewodin

I/C: J. Browne, M.Chipper, Z.Fleiner, K.Harbour, L.Polson, J.Tunstill