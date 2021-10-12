DEADLINE DAY IS HERE LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7AM AEDT

Thanks for joining us on day nine of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

There were no trades completed on a quiet Tuesday, setting us up for what looms as a blockbuster final day tomorrow.

INSIDE TRADING

The standoff between Fremantle and Geelong over Jordan Clark continues, the deal for Peter Ladhams is on a knife's edge and Essendon has tabled a new offer for wantaway Giant Bobby Hill.

Read all that and more in our Inside Trading column.

NEALE NOT GOING ANYWHERE

5:30pm: Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale won't be the player to shake up the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period on deadline day as he instead prepares to return to his best form for Brisbane next year.

Neale considered a return to Fremantle in the days after the Lions' heartbreaking semi-final loss but in a quick turnaround decided to stay in Queensland to start a family.

The 28-year-old has already returned to training as he looks to bounce back from a season affected by back and ankle injuries.

"Lachie is well and truly established in Brisbane. They've [Neale and wife Jules] just had a little baby girl, who is now about two-and-a-half weeks old," Brisbane football manager Danny Daly said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

Brisbane star Lachie Neale in action against Geelong in R15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"Lachie is loving every day working out and getting himself cherry-ripe to go again next year. He was one that didn't have the greatest year with injuries.

"He can't wait for next year to get back into it and play the footy we know he can. He loves it here, loves it in the sunshine, so [a late trade] won't be happening."

Darcy Fort is set to join Neale at the Lions with a deal ready to go once other clubs involved in the ruck merry-go-round complete their negotiations.

"Between us and Geelong the value has been established as to how we want the deal to be done," Daly said.

"I'm sure it will play out well in the next 24 hours for us and we'll get Darcy across to Brisbane."

Lachie Neale addresses future after 'whirlwind' few days Brisbane star Lachie Neale reaffirms commitment to the Lions



CATS CUT SON OF A GUN

5:15pm: Geelong has delisted father-son Oscar Brownless after three years at the club.

Brownless never managed a senior game, but played 27 VFL games and kicked nine goals in his time at the Cats.

Check out the full story here.

NEW DEAL FOR VERSATILE DOG

5:03pm: The Western Bulldogs have locked in Roarke Smith for a further two years, keeping him at the Kennel until at least 2023.

The 25-year-old played 14 senior games this season, including the Toyota AFL Grand Final in which he kicked the first goal.

Smith's journey to the AFL has been well-documented, having overcome two knee reconstructions, two delistings and signing seven consecutive one-year rookie deals.

"His athleticism and versatility are key strengths of his game, while his team-first approach is commendable. We see him as an important part of our future," list boss Sam Power said.

Western Bulldog Roarke Smith celebrates a goal against Melbourne in the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

EMERGING EAGLE PUTS PEN TO PAPER

4:09pm: West Coast defender Luke Foley has signed a two-year contract extension, taking him through to the end of 2023.

The 22-year-old, who was selected with pick No.31 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, has been in long-running negotiations about an extension and signs on as the Eagles prepare to close a relatively inactive Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Foley played six games in 2021 and showed poise and dash off half-back in back-to-back matches against Carlton and Richmond mid-season.

His signature brings the Eagles closer to settling their list for 2022, with premiership captain Shannon Hurn and champion forward Josh Kennedy expected to commit to one-year deals soon.

"Pushing for that regular spot in the team (is the goal), so that's what I'll be striving towards this pre-season and going into next year," Foley said.

West Coast's Luke Foley and Fremantle's Caleb Serong in action in R22, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

WATCH TRADE DESK NOW

3:55pm: The latest news on Bobby Hill and Jordan Dawson, and where to next for a young Eagle?

Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge answer those questions and more on the latest episode of Trade Desk.

Hill latest, Dawson dilemma, what next for young Eagle Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey answer trade questions live on the AFL's official Facebook page

WILL GIANTS BE BIG PLAYERS ON DEADLINE DAY?

3:20pm: AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett believes Greater Western Sydney still might have a big part to play ahead of the final day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

"It's certainly gone cold... I still get the feeling that GWS will be doing something before 7.30pm tomorrow night." ?



SWANS AT RISK OF LOSING DAWSON FOR NOTHING

3:15pm: Sydney needs to accept Adelaide's offer to trade for Jordan Dawson or risk losing him for nothing through the NAB AFL Pre-Season Draft.

The Crows' latest and perhaps final offer to the Swans is the future first-round pick that it holds but is tied to Melbourne's finishing position next year.

The Swans want a later pick included in the deal, with pick No.33 looming as the most likely addition as the Crows' other picks this year are at the top-end at No.4 or come much later at No.75 and 80.

The out-of-contract winger declared Adelaide as his preferred destination three weeks ago but the clock is now ticking to get a deal done before the deadline.

Sydney's Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's a really interesting position that the Swans find themselves in here. Do they keep pushing?" former GWS and Carlton list manager Stephen Silvagni said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"If that future first is on the table, you have got to take it, because they're going to walk him [to the pre-season draft].

"There is a point where you go, 'Are you going to take this or are you not going to take this?'"

Silvagni was list manager at the Blues when they refused to meet Gold Coast's trade demands for Jack Martin and eventually selected him in the 2019 pre-season draft.

WOULD THIS PICK GET HILL TO COLLINGWOOD?

3:05pm: Collingwood has the draft pick that could unlock a deal for Bobby Hill but is yet to convince the Giants small forward to consider a move to the club.

The Magpies hold pick No.27 as well as five picks between 36 and 58 as they prepare for a top-three bid on elite father-son prospect Nick Daicos.

But with their bundle of picks set to be used on draft points to match an early bid on Daicos, the Pies might instead use their earliest pick on a trade for 21-year-old Hill.

Bobby Hill celebrates a goal against Hawthorn in R15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants selected Hill with pick No.24 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft but he now wants to move to Victoria and has named Essendon as his preferred destination, though football boss Jason McCartney says a trade request is "highly unlikely".

"They've got pick 27 sitting there, it's perfect for Bobby Hill. They're going to get rid of it anyway," former Magpies recruiter Matt Rendell said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"But once again here's the player dictating 'I'm in contract but I don't want to go to Collingwood. I want to move to Melbourne but I [only] want to go to Essendon'.

"Unless he has a change of heart and decides to go to Collingwood, because that deal would get done in a heartbeat for pick 27."

FORMER PIE RETURNS TO TAKE UP DEVELOPMENT ROLE

2:30pm: Josh Fraser has come the full circle and is back at Collingwood as the head of development.

The 200-game player between 2000 and 2010 has spent the last decade holding a number of development roles at NEAFL, VFL and AFL level since finishing his career with 18 games for Gold Coast in 2011 and 2012.

He was most recently the coach of the VFL’s Northern Bullants, having played a huge role in reviving the famous club after the alignment with Carlton collapsed.

He replaces Damian Carroll, who has joined St Kilda in a similar role, and is the last significant addition to new coach Craig McRae’s coaching panel.

Former Northern Bullants coach Josh Fraser at the 2021 VFL launch. Picture: AFL Photos

ALFPA'S BRETT MURPHY ON MID-SEASON TRADE, TRADE PERIOD LENGTH AND MORE

2:00pm: AFL Players Association stakeholder relations general manager Brett Murphy has just spoken on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio. Here are some of the best bits.

The length of the Trade Period: “There is no perfect length. No matter whether it is one week or three, things can get left until the last minute. I do think a slightly longer period than a week is necessary to allow the dominoes to start falling. At the end of the day you’ll always be going to the final bell. It goes in cycles. Some years where there are big names on the market and others where there aren’t. You have big names under contract trying to move and other times you have wanting to move big names out. It does go in cycles.”

Players being traded without their consent: “We are loath to rule anything out, but this is something I can’t see us budging on. It’s about choice and its thew whole rationale behind free agency and I just can’t see us going the other way and allowing trading without consent.”

Players requesting trades while under contract: “I don’t agree with the notion that the power is with the player. We have seen examples in recent years where they have received the tap on the shoulder. It can be hard for that player to then front up the following year. We have seen players try to get to a club, then remain at their current club and play some terrific football. I don’t think the power balance is out of whack.”

The length of free agency: “I think we’d like to see the eligibility criteria reduced further. It’s been here for a decade now and it was a conservative timeframe. It would be good for the game to give players more choice where they play early in their careers and enable clubs to have a crack at free agents earlier in their careers which would also be good.”

"I wouldn't say the AFLPA is supportive of it at this stage."



Longer contracts for draftees: “We understand the clubs’ desires for longer contracts. On the other hand, we have witnessed players such as Bailey Smith and Sam Walsh become stars of the competition in their third years and for clubs to appropriately remunerate them. It’s a challenging balance to get right.”

COLA for NSW clubs?: “There is rental assistance form players at the lower ends but it’s a tough one because if you spend any time in Sydney you know how tough it is from a cost of living perspective. There is an argument to say something should be done.”

Mid-Year Trade Period: “I wouldn’t say we are ready for it at this stage. It could help some individual players on a case by case basis. But there is an anxiety about the trade period and waiting for the tap on the shoulder if they’re in contract. If we have that mid-year trade period you’re never quite safe from that tap on the shoulder.”

Length of pre-season training: “Talk to players and they say they wouldn’t mind coming back in January. Clubs probably a bit less so. I think we have the right balance with the senior guys coming back a couple of weeks before Christmas and the younger players a couple of weeks before. We’re in a good spot with that right now.”

Bailey Smith celebrates a goal during the Bulldogs' 2021 preliminary final win over Port Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

WHAT'S HAPPENING AT TIGERLAND?

1.10pm: Richmond list manager Blair Hartley has just appeared on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio with an update on happenings at Punt Road.

On the ruck situation: "We have got some guys that people haven't really heard about. We've got Samson Ryan, Noah Balta can go there. We've got some in the background that can go through that role. It is something we have to weigh up.”

On the Robbie Tarrant/Callum Coleman-Jones trade: "It was one of the more difficult ones I've worked through. The 5pm free agency deadline helped move things along, and Brady [Rawlings] and I got there in a really positive manner, I feel. We were able to sit down some toing and froing but we got there. It will be one of those things that gets judged over time."

On the bid for North Melbourne’s No.1 draft pick: “It was one of those ones where you write it up on the board and hope that they’ll do that. It never came to fruition and North didn’t spend a lot of time on it. It’s one of things where you swing the bat and have a go.

On Richmond’s strong draft hand: “We are in a position where we want to replenish while we can contend. we won’t sell the farm but want to be in a position where we can get the best available talent. We have the position to have some flexibility (to repackage their picks) …to bundle them up or pick them where they are. We made a position to trade into this draft and we are excited with who we might get at pick seven.”

Robbie Tarrant of the Kangaroos handballs during round 16, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Can the Tigers challenge again in 2022? “We are pretty confident we can. Not a lot went right for us this year and we are just looking forward to getting the guys back. We are pretty excited about the development time we can get into our guys, even pre-Christmas and seeing them jump again.

Young players to watch: "It's the emergence of some of our young guys, like Collier-Dawkins, Ross and Dow and Ralphsmith and Maurice Jr, Samson Ryan."

Dustin Martin’s progress: “He’s tracking really well. He’s had some positive scans. He’s been here doing extra work and he’s tracking well for the start of pre-season. We are pumped for what he can do next year because he’s pretty motivated.

Who will be the new captain? “Whoever gets the role will have the benefit of having Trent here alongside them. We've got a great leadership programme, and normally don't announce the captain until just before the season.”

Richmond's Dustin Martin celebrates a goal during round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FORGOTTEN SUN READY TO RISE IN ROUND ONE

12.34pm: Forgotten Gold Coast midfielder Elijah Hollands is eyeing a round one debut for Gold Coast next season.

The No.7 selection at last year’s NAB AFL National Draft was recovering from ACL surgery when he was drafted, but is raring to go, according to his manager, David Trotter from hemisphere Sports Management.

“He is motivated. He is fully fit which is pretty exciting,” he told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Tuesday.

“He had his heart set on making his debut last season. He’s pretty confident in his ability and for Suns fans out there that haven’t seen him play, that’s pretty exciting.”

Elijah Hollands at Gold Coast training in May. Picture: Getty Images

BRANDER LIKELY TO STAY AT THE EAGLES

12.18pm: West Coast’s Jarrod Brander is unlikely to be traded by the end of the trade period, according to his manager David Trotter, with interest from Carlton disappearing after Lewis Young joined the club from the Western Bulldogs.

There is hope the Eagles will do the “right thing” and allow him to become a delisted free agent. “Then something might happen,” Trotter said.

Trotter also confirmed Max Lynch’s desire to move from Collingwood to Hawthorn is fuelled purely by opportunity.

He told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio that the 23-year-old loved it at the Pies, but he no longer wanted to play second fiddle to Brodie Grundy who will be the No.1 ruckman there for the next six to seven years.

“They’d like to keep him ideally,” he said. “He’s keen to get to Hawthorn. They haven’t guaranteed it (the No.1 ruck berth) but a there’s chance to go for it.”

The Hawks and Pies have yet to reach a deal, with Trotter confirming it is likely tied up in the various trade machinations that will also involve Geelong’s Darcy Fort and Hawthorn’s Jon Ceglar. It may happen today, but more likely some time tomorrow ahead of the 7.30pm deadline.

Collingwood's Max Lynch competes for the ball against Melbourne's Luke Jackson during round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BOBBY UPDATE

10:35am: Greater Western Sydney football boss Jason McCartney says Bobby Hill's trade request to Victoria is "highly unlikely" and that the small forward will be welcomed back at the Giants.

But a new club has emerged in the hunt for the 21-year-old with Collingwood keen to make a play.

Read the full story here.

PORT'S LADHAMS MOVE MAKES NO SENSE

9.40am: Port Adelaide's want to trade Peter Ladhams to Sydney makes absolutely no sense, says former St Kilda and North Melbourne midfielder Nick Dal Santo.

Ladhams officially requested a move to the Swans on Monday and Dal Santo told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio he was miffed why Port seemed keen to oblige.

"If you've got someone like Peter Ladhams, who is 23, under contract, grew up a Port Adelaide fan, what do they know about him we don't know for them to want to move him on?" he said.

Peter Ladhams in action against Essendon in round two. Picture: AFL Photos

"I still think he has a position in that team right now and in the future.

"Something just doesn’t seem right if they're prepared to move it on."

Dal Santo said Port was in the "strike zone" for a premiership and moving Ladhams out, despite the acquisition of Jeremy Finlayson, was depleting its list.

DOGS NEED TO JOIN THE HUNT FOR A RUCK

8.25pm: The Western Bulldogs need to find a better ruckman during the remainder of the Trade Period, says Matthew Lloyd.

With the ruck merry-go-round set to take off in the next 24 hours and with names like Jon Ceglar, Peter Ladhams, Darcy Fort and Max Lynch all set to find new homes, Lloyd told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio the Bulldogs needed to get in the mix.

He said 34-year-old Stefan Martin was unlucky with injuries this season but was "insurance" and no more.

"It's a massive area of need," Lloyd said.

"Tim English you can't trust in the ruck. Jordon Sweet, (Luke) Beveridge doesn't have faith in him.

"They do need to bring another one in to give them that chance. They need to get a better ruckman on their list than what they currently have."

WHO'S IMPROVED THIS TRADE PERIOD?

7.15am: Kane Cornes has questioned whether Melbourne's main challengers for next year's premiership have done enough to improve their lists during this year's Trade Period.

Cornes told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio losing preliminary finalists Port Adelaide and Geelong, along with fellow top eight teams Brisbane and Sydney, needed to be more active.

"There's a couple of teams I've been frustrated with," Cornes said.

"I focus on Port Adelaide a bit, maybe too much, but I look at them, have they improved their squad from when they were smashed in a prelim final?

Peter Ladhams and Charlie Dixon after Port Adelaide's preliminary final loss to Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

"Have Brisbane improved their squad? Have Geelong done anything to improve themselves to keep relevant?

"This time is about giving your club and supporters hope. There's a few club that haven't given their supporters hope.

"Sydney might land (Peter) Ladhams, but they're a weaker team than how they finished."

Cornes said Adelaide, Collingwood, Fremantle, Melbourne and North Melbourne were the only teams to improve to date.