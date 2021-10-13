Geelong's Jordan Clark is tackled by Melbourne's Angus Brayshaw during round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FIRST D-DAY DEAL DONE

1.04pm: In reality, it was agreed last night but Jordan Dawson is now an Adelaide player after the Swans agreed to the Crows' latest offer on Tuesday night.

Sydney received a future first-round pick (tied to Melbourne) from the Crows in exchange for the sweet-kicking wingman, who enjoyed a breakout season in 2021.

STILL HOPE FOR HILL MOVE: MANAGER

12.50pm: Bobby Hill's manager Andrew McDougall has given an update of sorts on the potential trade to Essendon.

"I spoke to Jason McCartney this morning. Neither club is involved really at this point," McDougall told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"Essendon tabled a deal which involved a future second as part of the deal, so we're just looking into it at the moment, and hopefully some discussions start ramping up."

Hill is contracted for another year, but with his first baby on the way, the forward and his partner are keen to reunite with family in Melbourne, including Saint Bradley Hill and another cousin Courtney Ugle (Essendon VFLW).

"A young player comes out, says where he wants to nominate and speaks to the club and tells them why, it does hold a bit of weight," McDougall said.

"Bobby's quite stressed and nervous at this point, as you can imagine, and having been involved in a few trades at this time of year, it seems like this will be quite a delicate one for Bobby.

"There's not too much time left, but there is still a little bit, so hopefully things start moving in that direction."

THE PICK THAT PUNCHES ABOVE ITS WEIGHT

12.36pm: Is pick 19 one of the most valuable selections going around?

The reversion to a two-night NAB AFL Draft will see pick No.19 – a selection currently in the mix for the potential Jordan Clark deal – become the first pick used on night two.

It gives the holding club (Fremantle, after it was part of the Will Brodie deal) nearly 24 hours to make a selection, or field trade requests from other clubs for the pick.

Geelong is keen to receive the selection in return for Clark.

Jordan Clark celebrates a goal against Brisbane in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"This one stands as the one to watch tonight. One of the clubs has to give a little more or take a little less," Cal Twomey said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"Having the first pick of the second night means the clubs around that part of the night can spend that 12, 16, 18 hours mulling over the players they really like.

"If someone's slipped, like a Devon Robertson-type, we saw the Brisbane Lions offer up a second-round pick just to move up a spot and grab him a couple of years ago in 2019.

"It's a valuable position to hold, so that's where 19 is a target for Geelong and why Fremantle want to keep it."

LET THE TRADING BEGIN...

12.07pm: We've just ticked past the 12pm opening of Deadline Day and AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey says all is ready for a host of ruckmen to change clubs.

KANGAS, SAINTS 'JUST TOO FAR APART' ON XERRI

11.50am: North Melbourne is holding firm on its demands for a future pick for Tristan Xerri as it doesn't expect to use the selection St Kilda has offered.

The emerging ruckman has requested a trade to the Saints after dropping down the pecking order at the Kangaroos following the arrival of Callum Coleman-Jones earlier in this year’s Trade Period.

But the Saints’ offer of pick No.62 is expected to be wasted at the Kangaroos.

“North Melbourne, if you look at their list size at the moment, they're probably only going to take three or four picks to the draft,” AFL.com.au trade guru Riley Beveridge said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

“They've got pick 1, 20, 42, 47, so if they take four picks, that's their first four. St Kilda doesn't have a pick within that bracket, their next pick after pick 9 is pick 62.

“They’ve asked for a future second-round selection, I wonder if a future third gets involved for the Saints, that'll be a pick in the 40s or 50s region.

"I think Tristan Xerri is the man that stays at his club, they're just too far apart in their valuations of him at the moment.”

Tristan Xerri flies for a mark against the Western Bulldogs in round 16, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

A SPANNER IN THE RUCK MERRY-GO-ROUND WORKS

11.10am: A potential No.1 pick next year is holding up the ruck merry-go-round in this year's Trade Period.

Brisbane’s future third-round pick is thought to be the key to unlocking deals for ruckmen Jon Ceglar, Darcy Fort and Max Lynch, but is a selection the club wants to hang onto as it looks ahead to 2022.

"Brisbane has Will Ashcroft, son of the great Marcus, he could be a pick one next year as a father-son,” AFL.com.au trade newsbreaker Riley Beveridge said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

“Brisbane need draft points next year to match a bid for Will Ashcroft, so they wouldn't want to part with future picks too easily. That's why it's just stalling at the minute.

"I think at the end of the day it gets done, Fort will get to Brisbane, Ceglar will get to Geelong and Lynch will get to Hawthorn.”

Ashcroft, the son of Lions champion Marcus, delivered a fine mid-year display for Vic Metro in the NAB AFL U17 Championships, stamping him as a potential AFL star when he is eligible to be drafted at the end of next season.

Here's AFL talent expert Kevin Sheehan's take on Ashcroft's effort against Vic Country in June.

Father-son prospect Will Ashcroft and (inset) Marcus in action for Brisbane in 1998. Pictures: brightongrammar.vic.edu.au | AFL Photos

PORT'S BIG-MAN DEPTH CAN COVER LADHAMS EXIT

9.40am: Port Adelaide has the depth to handle the departure of Peter Ladhams and should make sure a deal is done with Sydney before the 7.30pm AEDT trade deadline, according to Nick Dal Santo.

Ladhams has requested a trade to the Swans but they have so far been unwilling to hand over a first-round pick as demanded for the 23-year-old forward-ruck.

The Power brought in key forward Jeremy Finlayson from the Giants early in the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period and already have Charlie Dixon, Mitch Georgiades and Todd Marshall as talls that can hit the scoreboard.

They also have emerging 205cm ruck Sam Hayes hoping to breakthrough for a debut next season after winning the reserves best and fairest this year.

"Sam Hayes is a young man waiting in the wings, has played some really good SANFL football. You need to see what you've got with him," former St Kilda star Dal Santo said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"If they do move on Ladhams, and we think that it will eventually go through by tonight, you've got Sam Hayes who is capable of playing ruck and maybe can go forward as well.

"But this group at Port are ready to go, they're going back to the well next year."

Peter Ladhams launches a long bomb against St Kilda in round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

HILL SHOULD GET TRADE WISH, ANOTHER OPTION EMERGES

7.46am: Wantaway Giant Bobby Hill should get his desired outcome and move to Essendon despite GWS football boss Jason McCartney saying yesterday that it was "highly unlikely".

The Bombers have improved their offer for the contracted small forward and centred it around their future second-round selection.

The Giants selected Hill with pick No.24 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft but the 21-year-old wants to move to Victoria to be closer to family, including St Kilda's Bradley Hill.

"I feel he leaves," AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"As much as there is a reluctance from GWS to engage meaningfully to this point with Essendon over Bobby Hill, I feel that's how it will play out.

"Collingwood I felt yesterday, just in a few calls I made around the situation, was a clear second option."

THE PRICE IS NOT RIGHT, HAWTHORN

7.42am: Hawthorn needs to drop its asking price for some of its stars or risk ending the Trade Period without the additional draft pick that it craves.

The Hawks have been unable to spark suitable interest in established players such as Chad Wingard, Jaeger O’Meara, Tom Mitchell and Jack Gunston despite the club making it known they are available to other clubs.

"They've overplayed and overcooked the value of those players on the market. They're just not wanted," AFL.com.au’s Damian Barrett said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"I still expect something to potentially happen today for one of those guys, Wingard, O'Meara, Mitchell, Gunston.

"Gunston is almost the asterisk. If his back is OK, he's going to be absolutely in demand. But there must be some issue with his back because there has been no obvious taker.

"Wingard, as much as he's made it very clear that he just doesn't want to leave, I feel that’s the one that the club would most like to, under Sam Mitchell, have out of the club before he starts."

The Hawks currently hold draft picks No.5, 21, 24, 59, 65 and 81.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ON DEADLINE DAY

7am: Nine players have switched clubs in this year’s Trade Period but just as many could be on the move on deadline day.

These are the deals to keep an eye on until the trade deadline at 7.30pm AEDT:

- Jordan Dawson: Will the agreed deal for Sydney to trade the winger to Adelaide be the first one lodged at 12pm?

- Jordan Clark: Does Fremantle relent and give up pick No.19 for the speedster or does Geelong buckle and accept pick No.22 on its own?

- Bobby Hill: Will Essendon list manager Adrian Dodoro or GWS football manager Jason McCartney win the latest round of their annual dance, or will Collingwood cut in with a late bid for the small forward?

Essendon recruiting manager Adrian Dodoro. Picture: AFL Photos

- Peter Ladhams: Does the ruckman get his wish to be traded from Port Adelaide to Sydney despite the clubs starting deadline day with different views on his value?

- Jon Ceglar, Darcy Fort, Max Lynch: Could the ruckmen be part of a classic three-way trade involving Hawthorn, Geelong, Collingwood and Brisbane?

- Tristan Xerri: Does St Kilda send a future second-round pick to North Melbourne for the developing ruckman or stand its ground on his value?

- Tom Mitchell, Jaeger O’Meara, Chad Wingard, Jack Gunston: Will the four guns still be Hawthorn players tonight or will one or more be the “surprise” president Jeff Kennett’s warned members about last week?

- Jarrod Brander, Trent Dumont, Sam Powell-Pepper, Mason Cox: Will interest in these players – and others – be sparked as the clock ticks down?