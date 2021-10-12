INSIDE TRADING: The Dockers and Crows are still haggling over speedster Jordan Clark. Picture: AFL Media

THE STANDOFF between Fremantle and Geelong over Jordan Clark will go into the final hours of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period with the clubs still not agreeing on a deal for the young Cat.

Geelong wants either the Dockers' pick No.19 or pick No.22 and a future third-round pick tied to Carlton to let Clark go back to Western Australia.

The Dockers, however, have put forward pick No.22 on its own to get the deal done, which is the selection they gained after moving up the board in a pick swaps trade with Collingwood.

Where the Cats want the extra on top of that pick, the Dockers have put forward the selection on its own a year after Clark flirted with a move back home last off-season. The 2018 draftee has a year to go on his contract with the Cats, who are prepared to keep him in 2022.

Pick 19 has added value with the NAB AFL Draft set to return to a two-night affair this year, with it to be the first selection of the second draft night and thus attractive to rival clubs for potential trades in the gap between the first and second nights. - Callum Twomey

KEN REACHES OUT TO WANTAWAY RUCKMAN

A DEAL taking Peter Ladhams to Sydney is on a knife's edge heading into Wednesday's trade deadline, after coach Ken Hinkley called the Port Adelaide ruckman to seek clarity on his future.

It's understood Hinkley buzzed Ladhams on Monday night to gauge an understanding of his situation, with the young ruckman appreciative of the call but reiterating to his coach that he wants a fresh start with the Swans.

The call came after Ladhams officially notified Port Adelaide of his desire to be traded to Sydney over the weekend, having initially spent the first part of the Trade Period weighing up interest from a host of clubs.

The Swans are currently locked in protracted negotiations with the Crows over a move for Jordan Dawson, while they have also engaged the Power in talks for the contracted Ladhams.

They have indicated they would be willing to pick up the final year of the 202cm ruckman's back-ended contract, understood to be worth around $400,000, having played on significantly less during the first two seasons of his three-year deal.

Sydney has picks No.12, 31, 39, 70 and 88 to negotiate with in a trade, in addition to all of its future selections and any compensation it receives for Dawson. However, Port Adelaide has consistently reiterated it would like a future first-round pick involved in the deal.

Ladhams has played 32 games for the Power after arriving at the club as a rookie. He was dropped twice this season and faces a tougher task of cracking the side's forward line next year following the arrival of Jeremy Finlayson. - Riley Beveridge

ESSENDON TABLES FUTURE PICK TO KEEP HILL MOVE ALIVE

ESSENDON has tabled its future second-round pick as part of discussions around Greater Western Sydney forward Bobby Hill in an attempt to keep the prospect of a trade alive.

Collingwood, meanwhile, has indicated it would be prepared to part with a strong selection to make a deal happen, leading to the likelihood of a late bidding war over the 21-year-old.

Hill, who has one year remaining on his contract, wants to play for a Victorian club in 2022 to be closer to extended family members as he and partner Georgia prepare for the birth of their first child.

The move was at a crossroads early on Tuesday when GWS football boss Jason McCartney told AFL.com.au a deal looked "highly unlikely" and Hill would be welcomed back to the Giants.

Hill's manager Andrew McDougall, however, confirmed the Bombers had now included their future second-round selection as part of the trade discussions.

Essendon's willingness to include that pick, and the emergence of Collingwood's significant interest, appears to have improved Hill's chances of getting to Victoria. - Nathan Schmook

BRISBANE PICK COULD UNLOCK RUCK TRADES

A FUTURE third-round pick could unlock the ruck merry-go-round set to spin on the last day of the Trade Period.

Brisbane's interest in contracted Geelong big man Darcy Fort has made for an interconnected range of ruck possibilities, with the Cats keen on Hawthorn's Jon Ceglar before they release Fort to the Lions.

But that would also take a pick to head to Hawthorn, who are likely to send the pick to Collingwood in exchange for Max Lynch – although that deal could be done slightly separately to the other ruck moves.

It is understood the Hawks are pushing for a future third-round pick to come via the Lions to then pass onto Collingwood, with the Pies already well stocked for selections this year.

But the Lions have been unwilling to part with the selection given the club has father-son and draft points considerations next year with Will Ashcroft, the son of triple father-son player Marcus who shapes as a No.1 pick contender. - Callum Twomey

SAINTS PONDER NEXT XERRI MOVE

THE BALL is in St Kilda's court over a move for contracted North Melbourne ruckman Tristan Xerri, with talks not progressing on Tuesday.

The Saints have rejected the latest proposal from the Kangaroos, which included a request for the club's future second-round draft pick but also saw later selections heading back their way alongside Xerri.

More talks are expected on Wednesday ahead of the trade deadline, though North Melbourne remains determined to retain the 22-year-old to provide support for Todd Goldstein and new recruit Callum Coleman-Jones.

As reported by AFL.com.au, Xerri requested a trade to St Kilda last week after playing just eight senior games this season and initially being stuck behind the experienced Tom Campbell in the side's ruck pecking order.

The Saints are not flush with options to negotiate in a trade, holding picks No.9, 62, 66, 67 and 85 and requiring points to match bids on Next Generation Academy prospects Mitchito Owens and Marcus Windhager. - Riley Beveridge

WILL BRANDER LOB AS TRADE OR DELISTED FREE AGENT?

WEST Coast remains hopeful some late trade activity elsewhere could open the door for Jarrod Brander to find a new home, with the Eagles aware that some clubs were still looking at the versatile tall.

Brander is seeking a new club after 22 games in four years, with the 22-year-old unable to cement a position at West Coast and unlikely to play his preferred tall forward role if he remains at the club.

His manager, David Trotter of Hemisphere Sports, was hopeful a move would happen before the trade deadline, with Brander willing to move to any state to keep his AFL career alive.

Trotter was also optimistic the Eagles would agree to delist Brander in the scenario that he had the opportunity to move later as a delisted free agent.

The Eagles' position on Tuesday evening was that they would get to the end of the Trade Period first before considering whether they allowed Brander to make such a move, or instead offered him a new contract.

Brander would return to the Eagles if it was his only option but would prefer to get to a club where he was a better fit. - Nathan Schmook

