Boyd Woodcock in action for Port Adelaide against Collingwood in R19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide pair Jarrod Lienert and Boyd Woodcock will be seeking opportunities at other clubs after being delisted on Friday.

Lienert played 23 AFL games in five years after being picked up as a mature-age rookie in 2016.

The long-kicking defender featured 52 times for Port Adelaide in the SANFL.

Port Adelaide's Jarrod Lienert kicks the ball against Melbourne in R17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Woodcock, 21, played seven of his 12 senior games for the club in 2021.

A reliable small forward, he kicked 31 goals in 35 SANFL games since arriving at Alberton with pick 76 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft.

List manager Jason Cripps said both players had made valuable contributions to the club.

"Jarrod and Boyd have each shown resilience and a commitment to working hard to get the best out of themselves," Cripps said.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2021's retirements and delistings

"In some ways they are each unlucky but as happens at this time of the year, the club has to make difficult decisions regarding its list needs for 2022 and beyond.

"We thank each of the boys for the sacrifices they have made and dedication they have shown to our club and wish them well going forward."

Sam Mayes will also be delisted, but the club has committed to redrafting the versatile 27-year-old at next month's NAB AFL Rookie Draft.