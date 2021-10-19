L-R: Will Bravo, Josh Sinn, Zavier Maher and Nick Daicos at Ikon Park for the NAB League launch on March 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, Richmond and St Kilda are all headed for the biggest investment in this year's NAB AFL Draft, with the clubs set to use up to five picks next month.

As the dust settles on the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, clubs have turned their attention to the November 24-25 draft as they sort through list spots and likely live picks, with a minimum total of 56 picks and maximum of 67 selections expected.

While pick swap deals and signings of delisted free agents could still change the draft hands and available picks for clubs, the Cats, Hawks, Roos, Tigers and Saints could all use up to five picks at the draft.

The Tigers' deal with Collingwood on Monday saw them secure five picks inside the top-30, while the Cats have four second-round picks and another in the third round at No.50 that will edge down the board once bids for father-son pair Nick Daicos and Sam Darcy are matched.

Sam Darcy kicks for goal during the Vic Metro v Vic Country U19 trial game on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Kangaroos are expected to take another bigger haul of players as they continue on their rebuild, while the Hawks and Saints are likely to use four or five picks.

Essendon and Fremantle look likely to use four selections, while Sydney, West Coast, the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood are all expected to use three or four picks at the draft.

Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane will use three picks, while Gold Coast will also do the same, although two of the Suns' picks will be re-selecting their players meaning they are essentially using one pick.

AFL rules mandate clubs using three picks at the national draft, but with the Suns only having space for their top draft selection – No.3 – on their full list, clubs can also fill the other two spots via re-selecting their players or upgrading rookies.

Adelaide and Port Adelaide will choose between having two or three live selections, as will the premiers Melbourne, while Carlton is expected to have one or two picks at the draft.



Last year there was 59 draft picks used in the national intake which was the lowest amount of live selections used at a national draft in history – a sign of the times after the first COVID-19 ravaged season and a cut in list sizes.



Estimations at this stage will see a minimum of 56 and a maximum of 67 picks this year, although clubs will take fluid plans with the ability to trade picks, match bids on Academy and father-son picks and hold over spots dependant on how the draft plays out.