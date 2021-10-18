Taj Woewodin during the NAB AFL Draft Combine sprint test at Wesley College on October 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

A RISING father-son prospect and a brother of an emerging gun have been able to boost their draft stocks with excellent NAB AFL Draft Combines.

Taj Woewodin, the son of 2000 Brownlow medallist and former Demon and Magpie Shane, blitzed in Sunday's West Australian Draft Combine by running 2.898 seconds in the 20-metre sprint.



It placed the consistent midfielder second overall in the national pool of results, which has been compiled by the AFL after state-based Combines took place involving prospects from around the country (except for Vic Metro after their testing was cancelled due to COVID-19).

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: Taj Woewodin in action during the NAB AFL Combine The WA product is eligible as a father-son prospect for Melbourne

Woewodin, who is tipped to join Melbourne as a father-son selection, placed second behind South Australia's Harvey Harrison in the overall standings, with Harrison running 2.845 seconds.

Corey Warner, the younger brother of Sydney midfielder Chad, capped an impressive season by coming out on top in the standing vertical jumps test with a leap of 76cm.

But he was overshadowed in the running vertical jump – where he came second overall – to Central District's Leek Alleer, who set a new NAB AFL Draft Combine record with a staggering jump of 107cm.

Leek Alleer performs the standing jump test during the NAB Draft Combine at the University of South Australia Mawson Lakes on October 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The talented intercept defender's jump broke the previous record of 103cm by North Melbourne's Kyron Hayden in 2017 and 102cm set by West Coast's Nic Naitanui in 2008.

Norwood talent Alastair Lord topped the agility test with a run of 7.94 seconds, with the teenager the only prospect nationally to crack the eight-second barrier, while Vic Country's Cooper Hamilton was the best in the 2km time trial with a run of 5:48.

For Victorian and New South Wales players unable to compete in staged Combines, the players submitted 2km time trial runs via the athletic app Strava. Northern Knights midfielder Josh Ward topped that group with a time of 5:57 minutes, while Greater Western Sydney Academy defender Josh Fahey ran 5:59.

TOP FIVE NATIONAL COMBINE RESULTS

Vertical jump (cm)

Corey Warner 76

William Bella 75

Leek Alleer 75

Noah Pegoraro 75

Lochlan Paton 73

Corey Warner tests in the vertical leap during the 2021 NAB AFL Western Australia draft combine. Picture: AFL Photos

Running vertical jump (cm)

Leek Alleer 107

Corey Warner 100

Josh Gibcus 95

Jahmal Stretch 93

Noah Pegoraro 92

20m sprint (sec)

Harvey Harrison 2.845

Taj Woewodin 2.898

Luke Polson 2.900

Hugh Stagg 2.910

Noah Pegoraro 2.926

Agility (sec)

Alastair Lord 7.940

Bryce Watson 8.006

Matt Johnson 8.061

Cooper Beecken 8.070

Ronald Fejo Jnr 8.080

2km time trial (minutes:seconds)

Cooper Hamilton 5:48

Hamish Sinnott 5:58

Mitchell Knevitt 6:18

Kai Lohmann 6:19

Jamieson Ballantyne 6:19

2km Time Trial on Strava - an app where athletes track runs and rides (minutes:seconds)

Josh Ward 5:57

Josh Fahey 5:59

Ned Long 6:05

Karl Worner 6:07

Blake Howes 6:08

Connor MacDonald 6:08