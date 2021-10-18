A RISING father-son prospect and a brother of an emerging gun have been able to boost their draft stocks with excellent NAB AFL Draft Combines.
Taj Woewodin, the son of 2000 Brownlow medallist and former Demon and Magpie Shane, blitzed in Sunday's West Australian Draft Combine by running 2.898 seconds in the 20-metre sprint.
It placed the consistent midfielder second overall in the national pool of results, which has been compiled by the AFL after state-based Combines took place involving prospects from around the country (except for Vic Metro after their testing was cancelled due to COVID-19).
Woewodin, who is tipped to join Melbourne as a father-son selection, placed second behind South Australia's Harvey Harrison in the overall standings, with Harrison running 2.845 seconds.
Corey Warner, the younger brother of Sydney midfielder Chad, capped an impressive season by coming out on top in the standing vertical jumps test with a leap of 76cm.
But he was overshadowed in the running vertical jump – where he came second overall – to Central District's Leek Alleer, who set a new NAB AFL Draft Combine record with a staggering jump of 107cm.
The talented intercept defender's jump broke the previous record of 103cm by North Melbourne's Kyron Hayden in 2017 and 102cm set by West Coast's Nic Naitanui in 2008.
Norwood talent Alastair Lord topped the agility test with a run of 7.94 seconds, with the teenager the only prospect nationally to crack the eight-second barrier, while Vic Country's Cooper Hamilton was the best in the 2km time trial with a run of 5:48.
For Victorian and New South Wales players unable to compete in staged Combines, the players submitted 2km time trial runs via the athletic app Strava. Northern Knights midfielder Josh Ward topped that group with a time of 5:57 minutes, while Greater Western Sydney Academy defender Josh Fahey ran 5:59.
TOP FIVE NATIONAL COMBINE RESULTS
Vertical jump (cm)
Corey Warner 76
William Bella 75
Leek Alleer 75
Noah Pegoraro 75
Lochlan Paton 73
Running vertical jump (cm)
Leek Alleer 107
Corey Warner 100
Josh Gibcus 95
Jahmal Stretch 93
Noah Pegoraro 92
20m sprint (sec)
Harvey Harrison 2.845
Taj Woewodin 2.898
Luke Polson 2.900
Hugh Stagg 2.910
Noah Pegoraro 2.926
Agility (sec)
Alastair Lord 7.940
Bryce Watson 8.006
Matt Johnson 8.061
Cooper Beecken 8.070
Ronald Fejo Jnr 8.080
2km time trial (minutes:seconds)
Cooper Hamilton 5:48
Hamish Sinnott 5:58
Mitchell Knevitt 6:18
Kai Lohmann 6:19
Jamieson Ballantyne 6:19
2km Time Trial on Strava - an app where athletes track runs and rides (minutes:seconds)
Josh Ward 5:57
Josh Fahey 5:59
Ned Long 6:05
Karl Worner 6:07
Blake Howes 6:08
Connor MacDonald 6:08