Jase Burgoyne in action for South Australia during the NAB AFL U19 Championships clash with Western Australia at Thebarton Oval on October 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

JASE Burgoyne has nominated as a father-son prospect to Port Adelaide, with the son of club great Peter hoping to join the Power.

After weighing up his decision, the Woodville-West Torrens prospect decided to nominate as a father-son to the club, with the Power expected to lodge paperwork confirming the move on Thursday ahead of next month's NAB AFL Draft.

CAL TWOMEY'S OCTOBER FORM GUIDE Best draft prospects ranked

The nomination means that the Power can choose to match a bid for Burgoyne when it comes at the draft or if he doesn't attract a bid, they will be able to select him with their last live selection at the national draft.

A bid for the skillful Burgoyne isn't expected to come inside the first 30 selections at the draft, with the Power able to decide on the night whether they will match it or not.

Jase Burgoyne after the 2km time trial at the SA NAB Draft Combine on October 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Burgoyne featured for Port Adelaide's SANFL side this year at stages while also playing mainly for his club Woodville-West Torrens' under-18s side, where he impressed last year as a bottom-aged prospect. Lightly bodied, Burgoyne has played in the midfield and across half-back.

His brother Trent was delisted by the Power earlier this month after two years on Port Adelaide's list, with Jase also training with the club last pre-season heading into his draft year.

The pair's father Peter is a club great at the Power, playing 240 games in a career starting in Port's first season in the AFL in 1997 through to 2009. He was close to best afield in its 2004 flag win over Brisbane.