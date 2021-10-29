Taj Woewodin speaks to media during the NAB AFL Combine testing at Wesley College in Perth on October 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

TAJ Woewodin, the son of 2000 Brownlow medallist Shane, has nominated as a father-son prospect to Melbourne.

It will see the Demons have first call on the East Fremantle product at next month's NAB AFL Draft and allow them to match a bid on him or take him with their last pick if no bids come.

Woewodin had a consistent season in the colts competition this year, averaging 23 disposals across his 15 games as well as booting nine goals.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: Taj Woewodin in action during the NAB AFL Combine The WA product is eligible as a father-son prospect for Melbourne

The West Australian impressed at the recent state-based NAB AFL Draft Combine and showed his wares throughout the colts season.

The first round of father-son and Academy nominations closed with the AFL on Friday.

Woewodin's father Shane played 200 games at the top level, including 138 for the Demons and then 62 with Collingwood, meaning Taj was not eligible as a father-son to the Pies.

Shane claimed the 2000 Brownlow Medal in the club's Grand Final season, with the midfielder rising to be one of the leading onballers in the competition.

Shane Woewodin, Taj (bottom right) and other children do a lap of honour in 2006. Picture: AFL Photos

Woewodin is set to be among five sons following in the steps of their fathers at this year's draft, with Nick Daicos (Collingwood), Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs), Jase Burgoyne (Port Adelaide) and Jackson Archer (North Melbourne) also being nominated.