PORT Adelaide has boosted its big-man stocks with former Brisbane tall Sam Skinner, signing the 24-year-old as a delisted free agent.

Skinner managed three games in five seasons at the Lions, including two in 2020, before being delisted at the end of that season.

He suffered three knee reconstructions since being selected with pick No.47 at the 2015 NAB AFL Draft.

Skinner trained with North Melbourne ahead of the 2021 season, under former Lions footy boss and North coach David Noble, but failed to win a spot on the Roos' list.

Brisbane's Sam Skinner in action against Richmond in round 10, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

He moved to South Australia to continue his footy career in 2021, joining South Adelaide in the SANFL where he shone at both ends of the field.

Importantly, the 197cm Skinner starred as an intercept defender in South Adelaide's SANFL semi-final against Norwood when he hauled in 11 intercept marks.

"It means everything to get this chance. My partner and I moved to Adelaide to play in the SANFL to try and get another crack at it," Skinner said.

"It was a big thing to pack our things up and move across after South Adelaide gave me a chance, so it means the world to both of us and my family to get that call today that Port Adelaide is willing to give me a chance.

"When I finished up at Brisbane, I felt like I still had a lot to give and I aspired to get back on an AFL list so to get an opportunity to do that, I’m just really keen to get cracking."

Port Adelaide has already added to its key-position arsenal with former GWS forward Jeremy Finlayson joining the Power in the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.