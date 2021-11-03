AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released his Top AFL Draft Prospects in the category of Tall Defenders ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft to be held on Wednesday, November 24 and Thursday, November 25.

Nominations for this year's draft will close on Wednesday, November 17. The pre-season and rookie drafts will take place on Friday, November 26.

Oscar Adams

Glenelg, SANFL / Compton FC-Mount Gambier

State: South Australia

Height: 197cm

Weight: 85kg

Date of Birth: 23/07/03

Durable tall defender who reads to play very well to intercept mark and is both competitive and aggressive. Needs to add further strength to his frame but is capable of a turn in the ruck, like Mark Blicavs, using his athleticism and versatility to his advantage. Showed distinct potential as key defender in NAB AFL U19 Challenge matches playing all four of South Australia’s matches, impressing against Western Australia with four marks and 16 disposals in game one and finished the series being his state’s best player in the final game against the same opposition with six marks and 12 disposals. Played under-18s with Glenelg this year and continues to improve, averaging 13.7 disposals and 4.8 marks in his 12 matches. Comes from a very sporting family with both parents having played state level basketball.

Oscar Adams of South Australia during the 2021 NAB AFL Draft U19 Challenge match against Western Australia on October 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Leek Alleer

Central Districts, SANFL

State: South Australia

Height: 195cm

Weight: 81kg

Date of Birth: 21/08/01

High marking and extremely athletic tall defender who has been a revelation at senior level this year after being switched to defence. Hampered by injury for two years, he has come through the grades at Central Districts from under-16s, under-18s and reserves to be play some exciting senior football this year and emerge as a NAB AFL Draft prospect. Born in Kenya to Sudanese parents, he has played 11 matches this year, averaging nine disposals and 4.4 marks, mostly interceptions. Still developing his overall game, he appears to have a massive upside which he gave a glimpse of at the South Australian Draft Combine, breaking the all-time record for the running vertical jump with an amazing leap of 107cm.

Rhett Bazzo

Swan Districts, WAFL / Guilford Grammar

State: Western Australia

Height: 194cm

Weight: 81kg

Date of Birth: 17/10/03

Tall defender/forward who has been a swingman this year at school and club level after winning All-Australian U16 honours in 2019 as a defender. Strong in defence for the Australian Under-18s Academy team against Geelong (VFL) in the annual AFL Challenge match, he then starred for Western Australia in the championships match against South Australia with 10 marks and 18 disposals to be one of the best afield across half-back. Played eight matches at under-18s level for Swan Districts and was a key player in defence in their premiership win this season. His father Steve played over 250 games in the WAFL, including some representative state football to help shape his son’s early career. A state representative in cricket at under-age level, football is now his focus with his contested and intercept marking - as well as his spoiling and ball use - his major weapons.

Rhett Bazzo in action during a NAB AFL Academy training session on April 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Justin Davies

Dandenong Stingrays, NAB League / Haileybury College

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 194cm

Weight: 92kg

Date of Birth: 29/04/03

Left-footed tall defender who can play both ends of the ground, using his marking and penetrating kicking as his strengths. Mixed his football between Haileybury College and the NAB League where he played four matches for the Dandenong Stingrays, averaging 9.3 disposals but showed enough potential in trials to earn selection for Victoria Country in the NAB AFL Challenge match against Victoria Metro in July. A former national discus champion at youth level.

Justin Davies marks the ball during the U19 trial match between Vic Metro and Vic Country on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Charlie Dean

Williamstown, VFL / Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Collegians, VAFA

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 195cm

Weight: 86kg

Date of Birth: 19/06/01

Tall defender who can also apply his craft up forward. Had an outstanding season at Williamstown in the VFL in his 20th year after being part of Victoria Metro/Sandringham Dragons program in his initial draft year of 2019. His marking is elite, along with his composure under pressure and ball use, which earnt him the Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal as the VFL’s most promising talent. Past winners include Kane Lambert (Northern Blues /Richmond), Luke Ryan (Coburg/Fremantle) and Bayley Fritsch (Casey Demons/Melbourne). He was also announced as a defender in the VFL’s Team of the Year for 2021 after averaging 15.1 disposals and 7.3 marks in his nine matches this year. His Draft Combine time of 6:11 for the 2km (Strava tested) gave an insight into his running capacity and work ethic.

Williamstown's Charlie Dean in round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Gibcus

GWV Rebels, NAB League / Eastpoint FC / St. Pat’s College

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 196cm

Weight: 87kg

Date of Birth: 04/04/03

Developing tall defender who has emerged this year to be included in the Australian U18 Academy team against Geelong (VFL) where he was one of his side’s best. He also showed his skill to be one of Victoria Country under-19s better performers in the NAB AFL Challenge game against Victoria Metro in July. Blessed with an elite vertical jump, his intercept marking and aggressive spoiling are both features of his rapidly developing game. With similar traits as Melbourne’s Jake Lever, he also played 10 matches with the Rebels, averaging 12.5 disposals and 4.4 marks to win selection in the NAB League Team of the Year. Reminded scouts of his athleticism with his impressive NAB AFL Draft Combine performances, including his 95cm running vertical jump, 3.04 seconds for 20 metres, and 6:38 for 2km at Victoria Country testing in Bendigo in September.

Tyreece Lieu

Eastern Ranges, NAB League / South Belgrave FC / Rowville SC

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 194cm

Weight: 93kg

Date of Birth: 14/04/03

Tall defender who first came on the radar with impressive performances for Victoria Metro at under-16s level in 2019. His switch from forward/midfield to defence this year has unearthed his exciting intercept marking ability. With his father being from Samoa and his mother from New Zealand, he was initially a rugby prospect but played six matches for the Eastern Ranges this year where he averaged 16.7 disposals and 5.3 marks as well as a game for North Melbourne in the VFL. Only injury prevented him representing Victoria Metro this year.

Tyreece Lieu during a NAB League match on April 2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Caleb Lewis

Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Parkdale Vultures / Brighton Grammar

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 196cm

Weight: 84kg

Date of Birth: 29/09/03

Tall defender who has shown that both contested and intercept marking are his assets. Capable of using his endurance to great effect to be curtailing a repeat leading forward, he also looks composed with his decision making and execution coming out of defence. Played four matches this year for the Sandringham Dragons, combining his football with his Brighton Grammar schedule, and was in the Victorian Metro squad for representative football.

Tyler McGinniss

Tasmania Devils, NAB League / North Hobart FC

State: Tasmania

Height: 194cm

Weight: 82kg

Date of Birth: 12/01/01

Tall defender who showed great poise across half-back for the Tasmania Devils this year, playing eight matches and averaging 17.1 disposals and 4.6 marks to show some of the traits of GWS star Nick Haynes. An excellent intercept mark and fine user of the ball, he is a one-touch player who absorbs pressure well in defence. Topped off an excellent season, after missing nearly two years following a shoulder injury, to be named his state's best player in the NAB AFL Challenge match against Queensland in Brisbane on AFL Grand Final eve. His running vertical jump of 91cm impressed at NAB AFL Draft Combine in Tasmania.

Tyler McGinniss runs a 2km time trial at the Tasmania Draft Combine on October 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Oscar Morrison

Geelong Falcons, NAB League / St. Josephs College

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 194cm

Weight: 91kg

Date of Birth: 21/08/03

Powerfully built tall defender who can play the intercept-marking role or stand one-on-one with his opponent to win or halve contests. A natural leader who captained St Joseph’s College this year, he never seems flustered down back with a good burst of speed to rebound from defence. With intercept skills like star Giant Nick Haynes, he performed strongly for Victoria Country in the NAB AFL Challenge match against Victoria Metro in July. Played 10 matches for the Geelong Falcons where he averaged 13.5 disposals and earned selection in the NAB League Team of the Year. His time of 6:33 for 2km at the NAB AFL Draft Combine in Bendigo gave an insight into his running capacity and competitiveness.

Geelong Falcons' Oscar Morrison at the 2020 NAB League testing day. Picture: AFL Photos

Noah Pegoraro

West Perth, WAFL

State: Western Australia

Height: 194cm

Weight: 90kg

Date of Birth: 19/06/97

A late bloomer at 24 years of age, he has emerged in his third year at WAFL level with West Perth with his strong performances as a tall defender. Playing with confidence and maturity this season, his fundamentals involving one-touch marking and ball use are impressive, together with his natural speed and agility. Showcased his AFL potential in 18 matches at league level, averaging an impressive 17.9 disposals and 5.6 marks. His performance was eye-catching at the Western Australian NAB AFL Draft Combine, being ranked fifth nationally with his 2.93 seconds for the 20 metres and 92cm for the running vertical jump.

Noah Pegoraro at the WA Draft Combine on October 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jed Rule

Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / Carey Grammar / Boroondara FC

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 192cm

Weight: 79kg

Date of Birth: 10/06/03

Another tall defender prospect who showed thin slices of his potential when he represented Victoria Metro at under-16s level in 2019. Comes off his opponent to intercept and can also play tightly one-on-one, he has some traits of Essendon (and Oakleigh Chargers’) Jordan Ridley across half-back. A neat left-foot kick, he’s a talented sportsman overall, playing representative tennis and basketball and this year sharing his football between Carey Grammar and the Chargers where he averaged 11.7 disposals and 5.3 marks.

Jed Rule in action during a NAB League match on April 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Baker Smith

Tasmania Devils, NAB League / Clarence FC/ Guilford Young College

State: Tasmania

Height: 197cm

Weight: 82kg

Date of Birth: 26/08/03

A developing, athletic, tall defender who uses his anticipation to intercept mark and competitiveness to compete one-on-one. Blessed with a big tank, he can match the hard-running mobile tall forwards and spoil strongly or half the contest in a similar style to Richmond's Dylan Grimes. Son of Matt Smith, who played over 260 games at statewide league level, Baker played eight matches in the NAB League, averaging 11 disposals and 3.6 marks.

Baker Smith runs the 2km time trial at the Tasmania Draft Combine on October 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob Van Rooyen

Claremont, WAFL

State: Western Australia

Height: 193cm

Weight: 91kg

Date of Birth: 16/04/03

Tall defender or forward who showed his real talent in an outstanding game across half-back for Western Australia in the NAB AFL Challenge match against South Australia. Rooyen took eight marks and had 12 disposals in an eye-catching performance, then swung forward in final moments of the Toyota AFL Grand Final curtain-raiser to kick the winning goal for his state. His versatility and aerial craft have drawn comparisons to West Coast emerging star Oscar Allen. Van Rooyen kicked 34 goals in nine matches at under-18s WAFL level to prove his swingman ability, along with playing mainly forward in five senior matches with Claremont this year. He is also another player to benefit from representing Australia at under-18s level against Geelong's VFL team in April this year. His 3.06 seconds for 20 metres at the NAB AFL Draft Combine was a sound indication of his acceleration for a player of his size.